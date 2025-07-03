PSG target young Premier League midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain is currently scouting the transfer market to find tomorrow’s stars. Rumours surrounding the Parisian club are multiplying during this transfer window, notably one involving a former Ligue 1 player.

As the mastermind behind PSG’s transfer strategy, Luis Campos is trying to meet head coach Luis Enrique’s demands as best as possible. Currently, PSG is pushing to finalise the signing of central defender Illia Zabarny from Bournemouth as quickly as possible. The Porto prodigy Rodrigo Mora is also a hot topic, but PSG has also set sights on Carlos Baleba.

According to PSG Inside Actus, the Brighton midfielder is considered an ideal profile for the recent Champions League winners according to Campos. However, the Portuguese executive is relatively late to this deal, as the former LOSC player has attracted several suitors trying to convince him for many months already.

PSG Trails Behind Competitors

As mentioned, PSG’s priority remains signing Illia Zabarny and potentially Rodrigo Mora for the future. Still, reinforcement in midfield would be welcome, and Carlos Baleba ticks all the boxes to make an impact at the Paris club. The 21-year-old has the physical and technical qualities to fit into the Parisian coach’s system. Yet, his price remains a significant factor, especially considering PSG already has Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz in midfield.

Carlos Baleba has long held a strong market value. He left Lille and Ligue 1 in 2023 after only 23 appearances, for a transfer fee of €27 million. Now, Transfermarkt values him at around €40 million — a figure within PSG’s reach. However, competition is fierce. PSG Inside Actus reports that Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, and both Milan clubs are already well advanced in their pursuit. Paris will need to catch up quickly.



Cet article est une adaptation d'un article publié par notre partenaire Top Mercato.

