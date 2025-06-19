Duran already wants to leave Saudi Arabia

Jhon Duran wants to leave Al-Nassr and has offered himself to PSG, hoping for a return to Europe after scoring 24 goals in the 2024-25 season.

Jhon Duran wants to leave Al-Nassr and has offered himself to PSG, hoping for a return to Europe after scoring 24 goals in the 2024-25 season.

During the last summer transfer window, PSG were still uncertain in Europe and hesitated over signing a new striker. One name quickly emerged as a possible solution: Jhon Duran. The French champions were reportedly prepared to spend as much as £84m to sign the Aston Villa forward, who had earned a reputation as a prolific supersub.

Although they failed to land him in January, Duran remained PSG’s priority target for the summer 2025 window. However, the Colombian eventually moved to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Nassr in a deal worth around £64m. With that, the deal seemed to be off the table—until now.

PSG yet to respond to Duran’s approach

According to PSG Inside Actus, the 21-year-old striker is already looking to return to Europe after becoming unhappy at Al-Nassr. Keen to compete in a more demanding league, Duran has reportedly compiled a shortlist of preferred destinations—and PSG are at the very top.

His agent is said to have reached out to those clubs, including the Ligue 1 champions, to gauge interest in a summer transfer. So far, PSG have not responded, but a decision is expected soon, as the club's hierarchy are likely to meet and discuss whether or not to revive the move.

Duran, who scored 24 goals in 47 matches during the 2024-25 campaign, still fits PSG’s recruitment profile: young, talented, and with strong potential. His arrival could also depend on the future of Goncalo Ramos, whose departure remains a possibility.

This article was originally published on Topmercato.