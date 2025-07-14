A PSG defender has requested to leave the club

Paris Saint-Germain have opened the door to a potential departure in defence during the summer transfer window – but only if the valuation is met.

Paris Saint-Germain have opened the door to a potential departure in defence during the summer transfer window – but only if the valuation is met.

Following their heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup, PSG’s full attention has now shifted towards transfer business. While no major moves have yet been completed, activity is expected to ramp up soon. One of the club’s clear priorities is to recruit a new centre-back, both as a numerical replacement for Milan Skriniar and to prepare for a future without Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

Started against Real Madrid and Chelsea

The Ligue 1 champions are targeting Bournemouth’s Ukrainian international Ilya Zabarnyi. Should a deal materialise, it could pave the way for the exit of a player who spent much of last season on the bench during key fixtures.

According to L'Equipe, Lucas Beraldo has requested to leave PSG. The Brazilian centre-back was handed starts by Luis Enrique in the Club World Cup semi-final against Real Madrid (4-0) and in the final against Chelsea (0-3), but is said to be seeking a more prominent role that the Spanish coach is unwilling to guarantee. Enrique is reportedly determined to keep faith in Willian Pacho.

Signed from Sao Paulo in January 2024 for €20m, Beraldo remains under contract until June 2028. While some clubs have made initial enquiries, PSG have no intention of letting him go cheaply. The 2025 French champions are seeking a fee of around €30m – approximately €5m above his current market value.

After 62 appearances in all competitions, Beraldo could now be entering the final stages of his time in the French capital.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.