Paris Saint-Germain have booked their spot in the semi-finals of the 2025 Club World Cup courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in Saturday's blockbuster quarter-final.

The opening half of action was overshadowed by a severe ankle injury for Bayern's Jamal Musiala, with the Germany international seemingly now facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The opening goal of the match came in the 78th minute, with Desire Doue finding the bottom corner, but that was not the end of the major action in the last-eight affair.

Indeed, PSG finished with nine men due to red cards for Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, before Ousmane Dembele netted a late second to send Luis Enrique's side into the semi-finals of the competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Losing a quarter-final in a major competition is never on the agenda for Bayern, who are a winning machine, but they suffered an even bigger disappointment on Saturday due to the serious injury to Musiala.

The extent of the attacker's issue has not yet been disclosed, but it does appear that he will be spending a substantial amount of time on the sidelines, with his entire 2025-26 campaign in doubt.

Musiala is such a wonderful footballer and such a vital part of the Bayern machine, so that is the biggest blow for them in this match despite exiting the Club World Cup in the quarter-finals.

In truth, it was a match that could have gone either way between two excellent teams, but it was the outstanding Doue who came up with the game's opening goal before Dembele added a second.

PSG have now advanced to the second semi-final, and they will take on either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the final four ahead of a potential final against Chelsea or Fluminense.

PSG VS. BAYERN MUNICH HIGHLIGHTS

Desire Doue goal vs. Bayern Munich (78th min, PSG 1-0 Bayern Munich)



79' DÉSIRÉ DOUÉ! Excellent finish into the bottom corner and PSG lead 1-0! pic.twitter.com/FGfPQY67Gh

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025

PSG finally make the breakthrough in the 78th minute of the match, as Doue strikes one into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty box; the French and European champions have the lead late on here.

Willian Pacho (PSG) red card (83rd min)



? Red card for Pacho! ? PSG will have to see this out with ten men! pic.twitter.com/TVkjqcwoT2

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025

PSG are reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute, with Pacho sent off for a lunging challenge on Leon Goretzka.

Lucas Hernandez (PSG) red card (92nd min)

PSG are down to nine men here, as Hernandez is sent off for an elbow on Raphael Guerreiro.

Ousmane Dembele goal vs. Bayern Munich (97th min, PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich)



TAKE A BOW, OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ! A brilliant stoppage-time strike and PSG double their lead with nine men! pic.twitter.com/2lZschE1ga

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025

PSG have their second of the match and surely secure a spot in the semi-finals of the competition, as Dembele sweeps the ball into the far corner of the net after smart work from Achraf Hakimi.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DESIRE DOUE

Doue is fast establishing himself as one of the best attackers in world football, and he put in another excellent performance against Bayern on Saturday to help his side reach the final four.

The 20-year-old played a major role in deciding the contest with his goal in the second period, while his overall performance was excellent, as Bayern struggled to deal with the France international when he had possession of the ball.

PSG vs. BAYERN MUNICH MATCH STATS

Possession: PSG 46%-54% Bayern Munich

Shots: PSG 11-13 Bayern Munich

Shots on target: PSG 5-5 Bayern Munich

Corners: PSG 0-4 Bayern Munich

Fouls: PSG 12-13 Bayern Munich

WHAT NEXT?

PSG are in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, and Enrique's side will lock horns with either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the final four, with that match taking place on July 9.

As for Bayern, the Bundesliga champions will now have a short break before turning their attentions to their 2025-26 campaign, with the team in German Super Cup action against Stuttgart on August 16.