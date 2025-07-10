[monks data]
PSG injury, suspension list for Chelsea clash: Luis Enrique's side will be missing vital duo for Club World Cup final

Sports Mole rounds up Paris Saint-Germain's injury and suspension news ahead of their Club World Cup final clash with Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to win the Club World Cup for the first time in their history on Sunday night.

Luis Enrique's side have been in outstanding form during the summer competition, and they will now tackle Premier League giants Chelsea in the final of the tournament to determine 'the best team in the world'.

PSG, who are the reigning European champions, thumped Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, and they will enter the showpiece event as the favourites.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up PSG's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Chelsea, who recorded a 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the semi-finals of the competition.


PSG INJURY LIST

PSG have no players injured for the final of the Club World Cup.


PSG SUSPENSION LIST

Lucas Hernandez

PSG's Lucas Hernandez is sent off on July 5, 2025

Hernandez received a red card in the quarter-finals of the tournament against Bayern Munich, and he was handed a two-game suspension, so the defender will be missing this weekend.


Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain defender William Pacho in November 2024.

PSG will also be missing Pacho through suspension in the Club World Cup final, with the centre-back sent off against Bayern in the quarter-finals, which led to a two-game ban in the tournament.

Written by
Matt Law
