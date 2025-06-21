With the revamped Club World Cup just around the corner, Sports Mole looks ahead to Group B and how Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.

The country? Check. The continent? Check? The world? Pending.

Still basking in the glow of their long-awaited Champions League triumph, Luis Enrique's prolific Paris Saint-Germain hop across the Atlantic as favourites to win the maiden edition of the revamped Club World Cup.

However, Les Parisiens will not take anything for granted in a tantalising Group B also holding Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, while Botafogo and Seattle Sounders have an apple cart to upset.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Group B in greater depth.

Club World Cup Group B standings









Team





G





P







Botafogo (BRA)

2

6





Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

2

3





Atletico Madrid (ESP)

2

3





Seattle Sounders (USA)

2

0







Club World Cup Group B fixtures

(all times BST)

Matchday 1

PSG 4-0 Atletico (Sunday, June 15 | 8pm)

Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders (Monday, June 16 | 3am)

Matchday 2

Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atletico (Thursday, June 19 | 11pm)

PSG 0-1 Botafogo (Friday, June 20 | 2am)

Matchday 3

Seattle Sounders vs. PSG (Monday, June 23 | 8pm)

Prediction: 1-4

The shackles should come off on both sides in this potential winner-takes-all contest, one in which PSG should quickly rediscover their attacking bite to maximum effect, even if Dembele is unable to contribute again.

Struggling both domestically and on the international scene, a leaky Sounders side who have conceded at least twice in four straight games should put up little resistance as the European champions secure a safe passage into the next phase.

> Click here to read our full preview for this match

Atletico vs. Botafogo (Monday, June 23 | 8pm)

Prediction: 2-1

One of several Brazilian teams to impress in the United States, Botafogo surely deserve to reach the knockout rounds - and they can do so at Atleti's expense.

While the Spanish club will throw everything at gaining the big win needed to go through, they are set to come up short; suffering their latest painful setback in 2025.

> Click here to read our full preview for this match

Club World Cup Group B predictions - who will qualify?

PSG's Champions League champions and Diego Simeone's dogged Atletico players are all vying for a holiday, one that should be delayed by a couple more weeks as they sail through to the knockout rounds.

However, as PSG have been dealt a couple of fresh injury concerns on the attacking front relating to Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, they may have to settle for silver as their Madrid counterparts lead the way.

Les Parisiens are remarkably not the only continental champion in their section - Botafogo were crowned 2024 Copa Libertadores winners - but the Brazilian outfit would have to muster the shock of all shocks to sneak into the top two.

Despite topping the South American game last year, Botafogo have started the 2025 season in indifferent form, while Seattle Sounders' MLS displays have been nothing to write home about either.

Both North American outfits should only be scrapping for a third-placed consolation prize, and the Libertadores winners have our vote to clinch the bronze medal on account of their sturdier defence.

Final Group A standings prediction







1.

Atletico Madrid





2.

PSG





3.

Botafogo





4.

Seattle Sounders







Who will be the top scorer from Group B?

Scorer of 29 goals during his debut season at Atletico Madrid, Julian Alvarez is no stranger to playing in sweltering American conditions and should take Group B by storm; a push for the Golden Boot cannot be entirely discounted either.

Ballon d'Or contender Dembele would have been pushing Alvarez close, but there are fears that he could miss the opening two games of the tournament with a quadriceps injury, and there is every chance that Enrique could keep him in bubble wrap before the knockout phase.

Atletico's immovable object trumps PSG's unstoppable force

With the possible exception of Manchester City vs. Juventus, PSG and Atletico's matchday one battle has an extremely strong case to be labelled the game of the group stage.

Les Parisiens vs. Los Rojiblancos is at first glance a classic case of attack vs. defence, but Simeone's side made nets bulge for fun towards the end of 2024-25, scoring four goals in three of their last four La Liga matches.

The Champions League winners may also take Dembele out of the firing line, while a slight concern lingers over Barcola too, so do not be surprised to see Atletico bring the European champions crashing back down to earth.