After two matchdays of the Champions League played, the first indications are being revealed. The identity of the favourite team has changed, with PSG and Liverpool now overtaken by a competitor who spent heavily during the summer transfer window.

After two matchdays of the Champions League played, the first indications are being revealed. The identity of the favourite team has changed, with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool now overtaken by a competitor who spent heavily during the summer transfer window.

The first Champions League clashes have delivered their verdicts. For the moment, Bayern Munich lead the way in this league phase, followed by five other teams who have the same number of points, including Real Madrid and PSG. Despite their victory in Barcelona and their status as reigning European champions, Paris are not favoured by statistician Opta to win the Champions League once again.

The artificial intelligence updates after each Champions League matchday the percentage chance of each team lifting the trophy with the big ears. At the start of the season, Liverpool were the big favourites but now, it is Arsenal who are regarded as favourites (18.09%). With a transfer window of nearly £256.4m spent, the Gunners are in search of a first Champions League triumph.

Arsenal: Historic transfer window for first Champions League triumph?

Liverpool (14.70%) arrive in second position and PSG (13.96%) complete the podium. Finally, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Catalan club lost points following their defeat against the Parisians. Semi-finalists last season, Arsenal dream of winning this Champions League.

The English club have only played one final in their history, in 2006, at the Stade de France, for a defeat against Barcelona (2-1). This summer, Mikel Arteta's club opened the chequebook to strengthen with talented players such as Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres. An enormous transfer window, which demonstrates the Gunners' ambitions to go and claim a historic trophy.



The Opta supercomputer has a new favourite for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League title following the action on Matchday 2. Check the latest projections here. ⬇️

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) October 2, 2025

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.