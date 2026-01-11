Preview: Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 11 Jan 2026 20:39

A place in the last eight of the Copa del Rey will be up for grabs when Real Sociedad slug it out with Osasuna at the Reale Arena in a round of 16 fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts will enter this contest off the back of a 2-1 success over Getafe in La Liga, while the visitors will be looking to win again after a 1-0 loss to Girona in the league last weekend.

Match preview

Real Sociedad have struggled in recent outings in the league, winning only two of their last seven encounters.

Their last top-flight exertion ended in a 2-1 victory over Getafe last weekend, and they will look to build on that victory with another win that will guarantee their passage into the quarter-finals of the competition.

To reach this stage, the Basque-based side claimed a 2-1 victory over Eldense with goals from Luka Sucic and Pablo Marin.

That said, a cause for concern will be their unconvincing home form, which has seen them fail to record a victory in the last three competitive fixtures in front of their fans.

However, they have won the last three head-to-head meetings with Tuesday’s opponents, and that should serve as a confidence booster for Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team.

Considering that the last four meetings between these teams have gone in favour of the hosts, the players will back themselves to do a job when both sides take to the pitch on Tuesday.

Osasuna, on the other hand, will enter this fixture in the aftermath of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Girona in the Spanish top flight.

That outcome at the weekend made it two games without a victory since their 2-0 triumph over Levante in the first week of December 2025.

Another worrying statistic is that their away form across all competitions has been questionable in recent weeks, with only one victory recorded within regulation time in their last seven fixtures—a win which came in the previous round of the Copa del Rey.

With the realisation that this competition is probably their best route to increase their trophy haul, they will be motivated to go all out against the Basque team.

Real Sociedad Copa del Rey form:

W

W

W

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

D

W

Osasuna Copa del Rey form:

W

W

W

Osasuna form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

Real Sociedad will be without a few players for this encounter, as they have personnel on the sidelines.

Venezuelan defender Yangel Herrera, who made the switch from Girona to Sociedad, has not featured for the home side since October, and he is not expected to be involved in Tuesday’s fixture on account of injury.

Inaki Ruperez is a long-term absentee who is sure not to be considered for this encounter.

Benat Turrientes is doubtful for this match, and it remains to be seen if he will pass a fitness test to be named in the squad.

For the visitors, Iker Benito has been out since October on account of an injury, and he will not be in the manager's plans for this fixture.

Ante Budimir is their top scorer with six strikes, and he is expected to lead the line for the away side on Tuesday.

Real Sociedad's possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Gomez, Caleta-Car, Martin, Aramburu; Guedes, Soler, Zakharyan, Kubo; Oyarzabal, Mendez

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Galan, Herrando, Catena, Rosier; Torro, Moncayola; Munoz, Oroz, Garcia; Budimir

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Osasuna

Real Sociedad are the better side, considering their respective positions in the league standings. That said, this is a cup competition, and the form of teams is often thrown out of the window in cup games. Having said that, the hosts are in good standing to advance, and we are backing them to claim a 2-1 victory.

