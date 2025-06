Both still searching for their maiden victory of the Under-19 European Championship, Germany and England headline the group-stage action on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, France, Portugal, Spain and Italy - the latter two facing each other - vie for precious points in the Under-21 Euros, while Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan get their Club World Cup campaigns underway.

Below is Sports Mole's selection of predictions and previews for Tuesday's fixtures.