Looking to bounce back after two straight defeats, Preston North End welcome Middlesbrough to Deepdale for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites suffered a loss at the hands of Portsmouth last time out, whilst Boro's positive start to the term continued against lowly Sheffield United.

Match preview

After commencing the 2025-26 campaign with a four-game unbeaten run across the Championship and the EFL Cup, Preston North End suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since late April, losing to Portsmouth at Fratton Park just before the international break.

For the first time in a competitive game this season so far, the Lilywhites failed to find the net on the South Coast on August 30, when a first-half effort from former Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Andre Dozzell won the day for Pompey.

Following their maiden loss of the second-tier term last time out in Portsmouth, Paul Heckingbottom's troops are sitting in a respectable ninth place in the Championship standings after collecting seven points, just a single point behind the playoff spots.

After a number of issues with discipline last term, Montenegro international Milutin Osmajic is looking to stay off the naughty step and stay in amongst the goals this season, with the 26-year-old scoring three goals in as many Championship appearances to date.

The Lilywhites have been mightily impressive at Deepdale in the Championship so far - beating recently-relegated duo Leicester City and Ipswich Town in August - although Preston's most recent match in Lancashire ended in an EFL Cup defeat to Wrexham.

Enduring their lowest Championship finish since 2021 during the 2024-25 campaign, Middlesbrough have made an excellent start to proceedings this time around as they aim to secure a spot in the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Focusing on purely second-tier matters, Rob Edwards's troops have secured four straight wins from their opening quartet of contests, easing past the attentions of Swansea City, Millwall, Norwich City and bottom side Sheffield United in August.

The only blot on the Boro notebook arrived in the form of a sobering EFL Cup first-round battle on August 12, when goals from Ben Close, Damola Ajayi, Robbie Gotts and youngster Tom Nixon secured a 4-0 success for League One Doncaster Rovers at the Riverside Stadium.

Moving back onto Championship matters, the North-East giants are the only side in the division who still have their 100% record intact, with Middlesbrough sitting top of the 24-team table, already five points ahead of Swansea in seventh spot.

Edwards and company will be looking to post another statement success on the second-tier road this weekend after sealing 3-0 and 2-1 triumphs respectively at the bases of Millwall and Norwich City prior to the campaign's first international break.

Preston North End Championship form:

D W W L

Preston North End form (all competitions):

D W W W L L

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W W W

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

W L W W W

Team News

Preston are without the services of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Alfie Devine, who picked up a muscular injury at the end of August.

The Lilywhites' options at the top end of the pitch are further reduced by the absence of leading marksman Osmajic, with the 26-year-old nursing a rib problem.

Heckingbottom is also without a pair of key options on the flanks this weekend, with Brad Potts (muscle) and Robbie Brady (calf) in the medical room.

Middlesbrough are unable to call upon the talents of first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who suffered an Achilles injury over the summer.

As a result, English shot-stopper Solomon Brynn is holding down the fort in between the sticks, keeping three clean sheets in the Championship so far this term.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes; Valentin, Thordarson, Whiteman, McCann, Small; Smith, Dobbin

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Jones; Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Silvera; Whittaker, Nypan, Conway

We say: Preston North End 1-1 Middlesbrough

A 100% home record in the Championship clashes with an overall 100% record at Deepdale this weekend as Preston face Middlesbrough.

Boro are likely to hold onto their unbeaten status for another week, although we reckon that they will be forced to settle for a point.

