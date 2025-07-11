Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the pre-season clash between Preston North End and Liverpool on Sunday.

Preston North End and visitors Liverpool will clash in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale on Sunday in the first match since Diogo Jota’s passing.

The hosts have already played in two friendlies ahead of their 2025-26 Championship campaign, while the Reds are playing their first, though the actual result will matter little considering players, staff and fans will want to honour the memory of Jota.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Sunday’s contest.

What time does Preston vs. Liverpool kick off?

The pre-season friendly will kick off at 3pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Preston vs. Liverpool being played?

The match will take place at Preston’s stadium Deepdale in Lancashire, England.

Preston claim that the venue is the oldest football stadium in the world, though that fact is disputed.

The ground holds a maximum capacity of 23,404 spectators.

How to watch Preston vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The match will be broadcast live and for free on ITV1, with coverage scheduled to begin at 2:50pm ahead kick-off.

Online streaming

Viewers will also be able to follow the game live and for free online via the ITVX app or website.

The ITVX app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

Highlights will be found on ITV Football’s X account, and fans will be able to watch highlights of the match on the company’s YouTube channel, as well as on the ITVX app.

Fans can keep up to date with the latest match events on the X accounts of both Preston and Liverpool.

What is at stake for Preston and Liverpool?

With both teams preparing for their respective 2025-26 campaigns, both will want to use the match as a means of boosting fitness and sharpness.

However, the game will be of little consequence given the death of Jota, so Reds fans and players will first and foremost want to remember their teammate, with tributes set to be held before the clash.