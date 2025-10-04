Preview: Porto vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Benfica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The latest instalment of the O Classico will take place this weekend as Porto welcome Benfica to Estadio do Dragao for round eight of the Primeira Liga.

Both sides are heading into the clash on the back of contrasting continental fortunes, with the Dragons snatching a last-gasp win over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League, while the Reds slipped to defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League.

Match preview

Porto once again left it late on the European stage, with Rodrigo Mora striking in the 89th minute to preserve a flawless run in 2025-26.

Francesco Farioli’s men have now recorded nine wins from nine this season, including seven in the Primeira Liga where they sit three points clear at the summit.

The Blue and Whites have looked unblemished so far in the league, combining ruthlessness in attack with steel at the back, having scored 19 – the joint most in the division – while the only goal they have conceded so far came in a 2-1 victory over reigning champions Sporting Lisbon.

Despite being reduced to ten men last weekend, Porto still cruised to a 4-0 success at Arouca and will step into this weekend not only intent on extending their dominant record but also with revenge in mind after being dismantled by Benfica in the Primeira Liga last season.

The Blue and Whites suffered 4-1 defeats to the Reds in both the home and away fixtures in 2024-25, so it will be interesting to see whether their explosive start will make the difference in this O Classico.

Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge did not bring the desired outcome, as his Benfica side were undone by an 18th-minute own goal from Richard Rios in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

That result meant back-to-back losses for the Reds in the Champions League, though it was Mourinho’s first setback since returning for a second stint at the club, having previously taken two wins and a draw from three games.

A 2-1 triumph over Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga last weekend leaves Benfica third in the standings, with 17 points from seven games, leaving the Eagles four behind this weekend’s hosts.

With victory capable of trimming the deficit at the summit, the visitors travel with belief, buoyed by a perfect away record of three wins from three in the league.

Sunday’s clash also carries a sense of reunion for Mourinho, who comes up against his former employers, where he first carved his managerial reputation between 2002 and 2004, and the Portuguese manager will be determined to script a better tale this time after the midweek setback at Stamford Bridge.

Team News

Porto will be without Martim Fernandes following his dismissal against Arouca last weekend, meaning Alberto Costa is likely to slot in at right-back.

Samu Aghehowa remained unused against Red Star, but if fully fit, the Spaniard should lead the line here, meaning Deniz Gul could drop to the bench.

Jakub Kiwior is likely to return to the heart of defence after being rested in midweek, while Borja Sainz and Victor Froholdt should be back in the lineup after coming off the bench, although Mora is pushing hard for a starting place following his decisive contribution last time out.

The hosts will remain without Luuk de Jong and Neuhen Perez through injury, while Tomas Perez is away on international duty with Argentina’s under-20 side.

Benfica will be without long-term absentees Alexander Bah and Manu Silva due to cruciate ligament issues, while Bruma is sidelined with an Achilles problem and Gianluca Prestianni is also on international duty.

Vangelis Pavlidis will spearhead the attack again, with the Greek striker looking to maintain his momentum in the league after netting a brace against Gil Vicente to take his tally to five.

Leandro Barreiro could replace Rios in midfield after catching the eye off the bench in midweek, while Andreas Schjelderup may come in for Dodi Lukebakio on the flank.

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Kiwior, Bednarek, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Gomes, Aghehowa, Sainz

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Barreiro; Schjelderup, Sudakov, Aursnes; Pavlidis

We say: Porto 2-1 Benfica

Despite struggles in this fixture in recent memory, Porto enter as favourites given their blistering run and home advantage, and the Dragons look well poised to stretch their perfect start this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



