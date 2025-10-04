[monks data]
Porto
Primeira Liga | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 9.15pm UK
 
Benfica

Porto
vs.
Benfica

Preview: Porto vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Porto vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Benfica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The latest instalment of the O Classico will take place this weekend as Porto welcome Benfica to Estadio do Dragao for round eight of the Primeira Liga.

Both sides are heading into the clash on the back of contrasting continental fortunes, with the Dragons snatching a last-gasp win over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League, while the Reds slipped to defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League.


Match preview

Porto once again left it late on the European stage, with Rodrigo Mora striking in the 89th minute to preserve a flawless run in 2025-26.

Francesco Farioli’s men have now recorded nine wins from nine this season, including seven in the Primeira Liga where they sit three points clear at the summit.

The Blue and Whites have looked unblemished so far in the league, combining ruthlessness in attack with steel at the back, having scored 19  – the joint most in the division – while the only goal they have conceded so far came in a 2-1 victory over reigning champions Sporting Lisbon.

Despite being reduced to ten men last weekend, Porto still cruised to a 4-0 success at Arouca and will step into this weekend not only intent on extending their dominant record but also with revenge in mind after being dismantled by Benfica in the Primeira Liga last season.

The Blue and Whites suffered 4-1 defeats to the Reds in both the home and away fixtures in 2024-25, so it will be interesting to see whether their explosive start will make the difference in this O Classico.

Jose Mourinho reacts to his player getting a yellow card during the Champions League on September 30, 2025

Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge did not bring the desired outcome, as his Benfica side were undone by an 18th-minute own goal from Richard Rios in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

That result meant back-to-back losses for the Reds in the Champions League, though it was Mourinho’s first setback since returning for a second stint at the club, having previously taken two wins and a draw from three games.

A 2-1 triumph over Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga last weekend leaves Benfica third in the standings, with 17 points from seven games, leaving the Eagles four behind this weekend’s hosts.

With victory capable of trimming the deficit at the summit, the visitors travel with belief, buoyed by a perfect away record of three wins from three in the league.

Sunday’s clash also carries a sense of reunion for Mourinho, who comes up against his former employers, where he first carved his managerial reputation between 2002 and 2004, and the Portuguese manager will be determined to script a better tale this time after the midweek setback at Stamford Bridge.

Porto Primeira Liga form:



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W


Porto form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W


Benfica Primeira Liga form:



  • W

  • W

  • D

  • W

  • D

  • W


Benfica form (all competitions):



  • D

  • L

  • W

  • D

  • W

  • L



Team News

Porto's Rodrigo Mora pictured in June 2025

Porto will be without Martim Fernandes following his dismissal against Arouca last weekend, meaning Alberto Costa is likely to slot in at right-back.

Samu Aghehowa remained unused against Red Star, but if fully fit, the Spaniard should lead the line here, meaning Deniz Gul could drop to the bench.

Jakub Kiwior is likely to return to the heart of defence after being rested in midweek, while Borja Sainz and Victor Froholdt should be back in the lineup after coming off the bench, although Mora is pushing hard for a starting place following his decisive contribution last time out.

The hosts will remain without Luuk de Jong and Neuhen Perez through injury, while Tomas Perez is away on international duty with Argentina’s under-20 side.

Benfica will be without long-term absentees Alexander Bah and Manu Silva due to cruciate ligament issues, while Bruma is sidelined with an Achilles problem and Gianluca Prestianni is also on international duty.

Vangelis Pavlidis will spearhead the attack again, with the Greek striker looking to maintain his momentum in the league after netting a brace against Gil Vicente to take his tally to five.

Leandro Barreiro could replace Rios in midfield after catching the eye off the bench in midweek, while Andreas Schjelderup may come in for Dodi Lukebakio on the flank.

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Kiwior, Bednarek, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Gomes, Aghehowa, Sainz

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Barreiro; Schjelderup, Sudakov, Aursnes; Pavlidis


SM words green background

We say: Porto 2-1 Benfica


 

Despite struggles in this fixture in recent memory, Porto enter as favourites given their blistering run and home advantage, and the Dragons look well poised to stretch their perfect start this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582949:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect9137:
Written by
Adeyeye Oluwapelumi
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Francesco Farioli Jose Mourinho Rodrigo Mora Samu Omorodion Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!