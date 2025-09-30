Preview: Porto vs Red Star - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Porto and Red Star Belgrade, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Red-hot Porto will look to extend their flawless run in the 2025-26 season as they welcome Red Star Belgrade to the Estadio do Dragao on Thursday in the Europa League league phase.

The Dragons have won all eight of their competitive fixtures so far, including their opening game in Europe’s second tier at Salzburg, while their Serbian visitors come into this clash after sharing the spoils with Celtic on matchday one.

Match preview

The Porto hierarchy will feel vindicated in their decision to appoint Francesco Farioli in July, with the Italian yet to see his side fall short since taking charge.

Last season was below the club’s usual standards, and an early exit from the Club World Cup in June only added to the disappointment, but under their new boss the Blue and Whites already look a far more formidable outfit.

Porto currently sit top of the Primeira Liga with seven wins from seven, most recently thrashing Arouca 4-0 despite Martim Fernandes being sent off early in the second half.

Next up is a first-time meeting with Red Star, with the hosts looking to build on their late winner in Salzburg, where William Gomes struck in stoppage time to seal the points.

The Dragao last staged Europa League football against Roma in last season’s play-offs, drawing 1-1 before falling 3-2 in the return leg, meaning Porto are winless in their last two home games in the competition.

Notwithstanding, 12 victories from their 23 UEL matches (D5, L6) at the ground should provide belief for a side in scintillating form.

Red Star, meanwhile, have struggled on the road in Europe, losing 12 of their last 16 away games in the main stages of UEFA competitions (W2, D2), though they did manage a 2-0 win at Young Boys on matchday eight of last season’s Champions League league phase.

The Serbian side went on to finish 29th with just six points, failing to reach the knockouts, and after opening this campaign with a 1-1 draw against Celtic, the Star know they need to start taking maximum points to avoid another early exit on the continental front.

Thursday marks Red Star’s ninth meeting with Portuguese opposition in Europe, with just two victories to date (D3, L3), none of which have come away from home.

However, Vladan Milojevic’s men travel in with good momentum, unbeaten in their last six games, winning four (D2), including a 2-1 late comeback success over Radnicki 1923 at the weekend in the Serbian top flight.

Crvena have been entertaining this season, both scoring and conceding in 12 of their 15 matches across all competitions, while Porto have been breached just once in eight games, setting up an intriguing contrast.

Team News

Porto boss Farioli will be sweating on the fitness of Samu Omorodion, who limped off against Arouca, with fellow striker Luuk de Jong still sidelined.

Deniz Gul, who replaced Samu and netted his first goal in a year, is an option to lead the line if the Spaniard is unavailable.

Zaidu Sanusi came off the bench to score his first goal in two years, and the Nigerian is pushing for a start, while Nehuen Perez continues his recovery from injury.

Fernandes, despite his dismissal at the weekend, is eligible to feature, as his suspension does not apply in Europe.

For the visitors, Bruno Duarte was also sent off last time out, but he is also available here, while midfielder Rade Krunic remains sidelined with an abductor injury.

Stefan Lekovic and Mirko Ivanic both struck late on to seal a comeback victory at the weekend and are expected to keep their places, while veteran forward Marko Arnautovic is pushing for a start after registering an assist from the bench.

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Fernandes, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Aghehowa, Sainz

Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup:

Matheus; Stankovic, Rodrigao, Lekovic, Tiknizyan; Kostov, Elsnik; Zaric, Ivanic, Milson; Arnautovic

We say: Porto 2-0 Red Star Belgrade

Porto’s rock-solid defence and ruthless attack – 20 goals in eight matches – should prove too much for a Crvena side that has leaked goals on the road in Europe, with the Portuguese giants tipped to claim all three points.

