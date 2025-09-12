[monks data]
Serie A | Gameweek 3
Sep 14, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Udinese logo

Pisa
vs.
Udinese

Preview: Pisa vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Pisa vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Pisa and Udinese, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking for their first win since returning to Italy's top tier, Pisa will welcome Serie A mainstays Udinese to Arena Garibaldi on Sunday.

Faced with a tough start to their fixture list, the Tuscan club have picked up only one point so far; their visitors have four after downing a Calcio giant just before the break.


Match preview

Having kicked off their comeback campaign with a commendable 1-1 draw against Atalanta BC, Pisa then brought top-flight football back to Arena Garibaldi following a 34-year break.

The Nerazzurri's first Serie A home match since 1991 ultimately ended in a 1-0 defeat to Roma, but new boss Alberto Gilardino can take some encouragement from his side's start.

They had previously inched into the Coppa Italia's second round via a penalty shootout victory over Cesena - setting up a tie with Torino later this month - so Gilardino still awaits his first outright win.

Before meeting Toro in the cup, Pisa must first tackle Udinese and reigning champions Napoli in Serie A, meaning their best chance of getting off the mark will surely come this weekend.

However, history is not on their side: the Tuscans have never beaten Udinese in the top flight, drawing five times and losing once to date.

Keinan Davis of Udinese - August 25, 2025

Furthermore, Udinese will return from the international break still on a high from their recent feats at San Siro, where they shocked mighty Inter Milan last time out.

Following six straight losses to Inter across league and cup, the Friulani not only avoided another defeat but sprung a major surprise, fighting back from one goal down to score twice.

Keinan Davis coolly converted a penalty before Arthur Atta brilliantly netted their second, and after enduring a tense second half, Udinese fans were able to celebrate a memorable success.

After starting 2024-25 with two wins and a stalemate, Kosta Runjaic is aiming to make a similar start to his second year in charge - his team had previously drawn 1-1 with Hellas Verona on the opening matchday.

Also throw in last month's Coppa Italia victory against Carrarese, and there is plenty for the German coach to build on.

Pisa Serie A form:

D L

Pisa form (all competitions):

W D L

Udinese Serie A form:

D W

Udinese form (all competitions):

W D W


Team News

Pisa coach Alberto Gilardino - August 30, 2025

Pisa had a busy transfer deadline day, bringing in veteran defender Raul Albiol, Brazilian forward Lorran and Atalanta centre-back Giovanni Bonfanti, but none is expected to start on Sunday. 

Another new boy, Dutch midfielder Calvin Stengs made his debut as a substitute against Roma, and those recruits all bolster a squad only missing injured duo Tomas Esteves and Isak Vural; Daniel Denoon has returned to full fitness.

Alberto Gilardino must again choose between Henrik Meister and M'Bala Nzola up front, with the latter having scored three Serie A goals against Udinese.

Meanwhile, the visitors' main concern surrounds Sandi Lovric, who sustained a calf injury on Slovenia duty and is a major doubt. So, Jakub Piotrowski should continue in midfield, following his strong performance at San Siro.

With a goal and an assist versus Inter, Keinan Davis is finally injury-free and in form. The English striker may partner recent arrival Nicolo Zaniolo for the first time, though Vakoun Bayo, Adam Buksa and Iker Bravo are also contenders.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is still serving a two-month ban for illegal betting, so Razvan Sava starts between the posts.

Pisa possible starting lineup: Semper; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Lusuardi; Toure, Aebischer, Marin, Angori; Moreo, Tramoni; Nzola

Udinese possible starting lineup: Sava; Bertola, Kristensen, Solet; Ehizibue, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Atta, Zemura; Zaniolo, Davis


SM words green background

We say: Pisa 1-2 Udinese

Pisa's long wait for a Serie A home win will go on, as Udinese have a clear identity under Runjaic and are much further ahead in their development.

Both sides have boosted their attacking options in the transfer market, but the Bianconeri can call upon more top-tier experience.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581328:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7068:
Written by
Jonathan O'Shea
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alberto Gilardino Arthur Atta Calvin Stengs Keinan Davis Kosta Runjaic M'Bala Nzola Nicolo Zaniolo Raul Albiol Razvan Sava Sandi Lovric Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!