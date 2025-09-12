Preview: Pisa vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Pisa and Udinese, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking for their first win since returning to Italy's top tier, Pisa will welcome Serie A mainstays Udinese to Arena Garibaldi on Sunday.

Faced with a tough start to their fixture list, the Tuscan club have picked up only one point so far; their visitors have four after downing a Calcio giant just before the break.

Match preview

Having kicked off their comeback campaign with a commendable 1-1 draw against Atalanta BC, Pisa then brought top-flight football back to Arena Garibaldi following a 34-year break.

The Nerazzurri's first Serie A home match since 1991 ultimately ended in a 1-0 defeat to Roma, but new boss Alberto Gilardino can take some encouragement from his side's start.

They had previously inched into the Coppa Italia's second round via a penalty shootout victory over Cesena - setting up a tie with Torino later this month - so Gilardino still awaits his first outright win.

Before meeting Toro in the cup, Pisa must first tackle Udinese and reigning champions Napoli in Serie A, meaning their best chance of getting off the mark will surely come this weekend.

However, history is not on their side: the Tuscans have never beaten Udinese in the top flight, drawing five times and losing once to date.

Furthermore, Udinese will return from the international break still on a high from their recent feats at San Siro, where they shocked mighty Inter Milan last time out.

Following six straight losses to Inter across league and cup, the Friulani not only avoided another defeat but sprung a major surprise, fighting back from one goal down to score twice.

Keinan Davis coolly converted a penalty before Arthur Atta brilliantly netted their second, and after enduring a tense second half, Udinese fans were able to celebrate a memorable success.

After starting 2024-25 with two wins and a stalemate, Kosta Runjaic is aiming to make a similar start to his second year in charge - his team had previously drawn 1-1 with Hellas Verona on the opening matchday.

Also throw in last month's Coppa Italia victory against Carrarese, and there is plenty for the German coach to build on.

Pisa Serie A form:

D L

Pisa form (all competitions):

W D L

Udinese Serie A form:

D W

Udinese form (all competitions):

W D W

Team News

Pisa had a busy transfer deadline day, bringing in veteran defender Raul Albiol, Brazilian forward Lorran and Atalanta centre-back Giovanni Bonfanti, but none is expected to start on Sunday.

Another new boy, Dutch midfielder Calvin Stengs made his debut as a substitute against Roma, and those recruits all bolster a squad only missing injured duo Tomas Esteves and Isak Vural; Daniel Denoon has returned to full fitness.

Alberto Gilardino must again choose between Henrik Meister and M'Bala Nzola up front, with the latter having scored three Serie A goals against Udinese.

Meanwhile, the visitors' main concern surrounds Sandi Lovric, who sustained a calf injury on Slovenia duty and is a major doubt. So, Jakub Piotrowski should continue in midfield, following his strong performance at San Siro.

With a goal and an assist versus Inter, Keinan Davis is finally injury-free and in form. The English striker may partner recent arrival Nicolo Zaniolo for the first time, though Vakoun Bayo, Adam Buksa and Iker Bravo are also contenders.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is still serving a two-month ban for illegal betting, so Razvan Sava starts between the posts.

Pisa possible starting lineup: Semper; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Lusuardi; Toure, Aebischer, Marin, Angori; Moreo, Tramoni; Nzola

Udinese possible starting lineup: Sava; Bertola, Kristensen, Solet; Ehizibue, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Atta, Zemura; Zaniolo, Davis

We say: Pisa 1-2 Udinese

Pisa's long wait for a Serie A home win will go on, as Udinese have a clear identity under Runjaic and are much further ahead in their development.

Both sides have boosted their attacking options in the transfer market, but the Bianconeri can call upon more top-tier experience.

