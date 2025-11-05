Preview:Pisa vs Cremonese - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Serie A clash between Pisa and Cremonese, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Promoted together last season, winless Pisa and mid-table Cremonese will meet at Arena Garibaldi for Serie A's Friday night fixture.

Only Atalanta BC have drawn more league games than either side, with the hosts picking up one point on six separate occasions.

Match preview

Although they are far from cut adrift in the standings, Pisa have collected just six points from 10 matches since returning to Italy's top flight after a 34-year exile.

The Nerazzurri have certainly proved competitive, but they are still seeking their first top-flight win since 1991, having let a two-goal lead slip last weekend.

On the half-hour mark, Alberto Gilardino's side led Torino through a Stefano Moreo brace, but by half time they found themselves back on level terms at Stadio Olimpico Grande.

After recording a fourth straight draw, Pisa will now return to Tuscany, having previously failed to even score in five Serie A home games this season - rock-bottom Genoa are the only other club yet to celebrate a home goal.

While Gilardino's men have tended to step up against the top teams - causing plenty of problems for AC Milan, Atalanta, Napoli and Roma - taking points off their relegation rivals could ultimately keep them up.

So, posting a third straight win over Cremonese would be welcome for multiple reasons.

On Friday night, the clubs will finally meet in Serie A for the very first time: Cremonese have only won two of the last 10 league meetings, losing both clashes during last season's Serie B campaign.

While they eventually went up through the playoffs - with Pisa finishing second to Sassuolo - the Grigiorossi have actually adapted to Italy's elite level much better than their Tuscan counterparts.

Cremonese have already claimed 14 points, staying well clear of the drop zone following an impressive start to life under survival specialist Davide Nicola.

Last time out, they saw a three-match unbeaten steak ended by Juventus, who were clearly revived under new management: after going two goals down on home turf, Nicola's side struck back through Jamie Vardy, but they failed to find a late leveller.

Still, having earned eight points from 15 available on the road - including three from their last away game in Genoa - the Lombardy club will expect to bounce back by winning at Arena Garibaldi.

Pisa Serie A form:

D L D D D D

Cremonese Serie A form:

D L D D W L

Team News

Pisa will again be without Calvin Stengs, Tomas Esteves and Mateus Lusuardi, but Raul Albiol was back on the bench against Torino.

The veteran defender could therefore be ready to start on Friday, featuring in Gilardino's favoured back three.

After Henrik Meister was preferred to regular starter M'Bala Nzola last week, it remains to be seen which striker will lead the Nerazzurri's attack. Either way, support should be provided by Moreo, who scored his first Serie A goals in Turin.

Having broken into Cremonese's lineup of late, Vardy has also got up and running in the Italian top flight, scoring two goals in his last three games.

The English forward is set to join Federico Bonazzoli up front, though Dennis Johnsen and Franco Vazquez are also contenders.

Cremo boss Nicola is currently missing Alberto Grassi, Antonio Sanabria, Faris Moumbagna, Giuseppe Pezzella and Michele Collocolo through injury; Alessio Zerbin remains a doubt.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Canestrelli, Albiol, Caracciolo; Toure, Marin, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Leris; Moreo, Nzola

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Barbieri, Payero, Bondo, Vandeputte, Floriani; Bonazzoli, Vardy

We say: Pisa 2-1 Cremonese

Although these sides are among Serie A's draw specialists, surely Pisa must get off the mark after 10 failed attempts.

Set to celebrate their first Serie A success since 1991, the Nerazurri will win an open battle between the teams who have conceded most shots this season.

