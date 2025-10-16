Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Pisa and Hellas Verona, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two of the four winless clubs in Serie A face off on Saturday, as Pisa host Hellas Verona at Arena Garibaldi in gameweek seven's fixture, marking their first top-flight meeting since 1989.

Both clubs, struggling at both ends of the pitch, are separated by two spots in the early top-flight standings, and a win for either could see them move out of the bottom three after the seventh round.

Match preview

The excitement that followed Pisa's return to Serie A after a 34-year absence has slowly given way to the reality of what it takes to succeed at this level, given their winless start in the big time.

Bottom of the division after six games, Alberto Gilardino's team have accrued only two points from a possible 18, losing four of their six matches and conceding 10 goals across those fixtures.

The Black and Blues’ four defeats are the joint-worst in the competition alongside 19th-placed Genoa, while the Black and Blues have conceded more goals (10) than all but one team in Serie A: Torino (13).

Given their goalscoring struggles, which have seen them find the net just three times, hope may be fading among the promoted club's ranks, who are one of the four teams yet to secure a victory this season — an unwelcome record they share with Fiorentina, Verona and Genoa, clubs in the bottom four.

Nevertheless, Pisa are unbeaten in this fixture since losing 1-0 to the Mastini in 1989, securing two wins and drawing four matches, and they hope Saturday’s encounter brings some cheer as they aim to finally score a goal in front of their supporters after firing blanks in 1-0 defeats to Roma and Udinese before drawing with Fiorentina.

Like their hosts, the Mastiffs have suffered from a below-par start to the season, failing to win in six attempts and unable to score in four of those matches.

One of their two goals came in a 1-1 draw with Juventus, albeit at the Bentegodi in gameweek four; however, Paolo Zanetti's men have not built on that encouraging result following losses to Roma (2-0) and to Sassuolo (1-0).

Having claimed only one of their three points away from home, Zanetti's team enter Saturday's fixture on the back of consecutive away defeats, in which they have conceded six times without reply in visits to the capital, losing to Lazio (4-0) and Roma.

Losing to Pisa this weekend would see the Mastini equal a record from the 1999-2000 season, when they secured one from the opening four fixtures on the road.

While Verona’s prospects ideally should be bleak, given the precedent in this fixture and their past away matches, the hosts’ results in this season's competition mean there is no clear favourite heading into the seventh round.

Team News

Idrissa Toure is suspended for this weekend's game following his sending-off in Pisa's 4-0 defeat by Bologna before the international break.

While the Tuscans will assess Daniel Denoon, Michel Aebischer and Tomas Esteves, their issues are not expected to be serious; however, Calvin Stengs is expected to miss Saturday's fixture.

Simone Canestrelli and Antonio Caracciolo have played every minute of the Black and Blues’ six games, and both defenders are likely to start at the back in the seventh gameweek.

As for Verona, Daniel Oyegoke will be assessed by the team's medical department, although Abdou Harroui, Moatasem Al Musrati and Tomas Suslov, the latter of whom has a long-term ACL injury, are sidelined.

While Suat Serdar, along with Gift Orban, are Verona's two goal scorers this term, Serdar has created a team-high eight chances and two clear-cut opportunities, highlighting his value beyond simply putting the ball in the back of the net.

Only Victor Nelsson has played every minute for the Mastiffs this season among outfield players, and the defender is expected to play from the off in Tuscany.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Canestrelli, Caraccio, Bonfanti; Leris, Akinsanmiro, Aebischer, Marin, Angori; Tramoni; Nzola

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Frese; Belghali, Serdar, Gagliardini, Bernede, Bradaric; Orban, Giovane

We say: Pisa 0-0 Hellas Verona

Football, being an unpredictable sport, could produce a goal-filled match in Tuscany, but these clubs’ struggles to find the back of the net could result in a scoreless draw between Pisa and Verona.

