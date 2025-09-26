Preview: Pisa vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Pisa and Fiorentina, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With just three points between them this season, local rivals Pisa and Fiorentina will meet in Serie A for the first time since 1991 when they convene at Arena Garibaldi on Sunday.

As well as gaining glory in a Tuscan derby, both sides will be desperate to post their first league win.

Match preview

After starting with a promising point against Atalanta BC, Pisa have since lost each of their last three league games, as the reality of life back in Italy's top flight bites hard.

Occupying 19th place with one point from four matches, the Nerazzurri followed 1-0 losses to Roma and Udinese with a 3-2 defeat at Stadio Maradona, where they pushed reigning champions Napoli close on Monday.

Alberto Gilardino then went looking for a confidence boost in the Coppa Italia, but Pisa's new coach - who replaced promotion-winning boss Pippo Inzaghi in the summer - saw his side come up short once again.

Having only scraped past Cesena on penalties in round one, they succumbed to a tame second-round defeat at Torino, with their hosts recording 18 more shots in a 1-0 win.

To cap off a miserable Thursday night in Turin, ex-Juventus wing-back Juan Cuadrado was sent off - but there will be no time to reflect before tackling a fierce Tuscan derby.

It has been over 34 years since Pisa last came across Fiorentina at the top level, and on that occasion the Viola won 4-0 at Stadio Franchi, reflecting a huge gulf between the pair in previous meetings.

Although they all took place more than three decades ago, Fiorentina have lost just one of 14 Serie A matches against Pisa to date, while keeping clean sheets in each of the last five.

Even if precedent suggests this week's game should be a walk in the park, their recent form has been little better than Sunday's hosts.

The Viola suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Como last time out, extending their winless start to the league season and leaving them on a meagre two points.

The last time Fiorentina failed to win any of their first five Serie A fixtures was way back in 1977, so returning coach Stefano Pioli will not want to repeat that run by losing a local derby.

Pioli's comeback has produced just two successes - both in the Conference League playoffs - and the Florence club's schedule does not get any easier.

After hosting Sigma Olomouc in UEFA's third-tier tournament, they must meet Roma and Pioli's old club AC Milan either side of the next international break.

Pisa Serie A form:

D L L L

Pisa form (all competitions):

W D L L L L

Fiorentina Serie A form:

D D L L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W D W D L L

Team News

After making changes in midweek - including full debuts for veteran pair Raul Albiol and Cuadrado - Pisa boss Gilardino should revert to a more familiar XI on Sunday.

M'Bala Nzola - who recently scored his first Nerazzurri goal against Napoli - will hope to start against his parent club, but Henrik Meister has often been preferred up front.

Only Dutch midfielder Calvin Stengs is set to miss out due to injury; Cuadrado's pending suspension will only apply in the cup.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have an abundance of options in the final third - though none has found any form so far this term.

Moise Kean, Edin Dzeko, Roberto Piccoli and fit-again Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson will all vie for selection at Arena Garibaldi.

The Viola's absence list is also short, only featuring ACL victims Christian Kouame and Tariq Lamptey.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Lusuardi; Toure, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Angori; Moreo, Tramoni; Nzola

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri; Dodo, Nicolussi Caviglia, Mandragora, Gosens; Fazzini; Gudmundsson, Kean

We say: Pisa 1-2 Fiorentina

Pisa's wait for a first Serie A win in 34 years will go on, with Fiorentina getting off the mark at their old foes' expense.

Having been wasteful so far, the Viola must surely take their chances sooner rather than later - and Sunday's clash offers a great chance to kickstart their campaign.

