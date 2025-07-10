Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS Playoffs clash between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Supporters’ Shield hopefuls Philadelphia Union will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome New York Red Bulls to Subaru Park this weekend in Major League Soccer action.

The Zolos approach this encounter on the back of successive defeats, while the visitors have played out stalemates in each of their last three matches.

Match preview

It has been a challenging fortnight for Philadelphia, who have slipped from the summit of the Supporters’ Shield race and now find themselves third in both the overall standings and the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Carnell’s men saw their 11-game unbeaten streak snapped in a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Columbus Crew, and they followed it up with another setback by the same scoreline at Nashville SC last weekend. Bradley Carnell

That marked only the second time this season that the Union have failed to score in back-to-back top-flight matches, though they have not suffered three straight defeats in the 2025 campaign.

Despite their away struggles, Philadelphia’s form at Subaru Park has been a source of reassurance, as they are currently unbeaten in their last eight league outings at the venue, with the Union’s most recent loss on home soil being a 3-1 reverse to Nashville in mid-March – their only loss in 10 top-flight games in front of their fans this season.

With six wins from those 10 matches at Subaru Park, the Zolos can approach this weekend with confidence, although it is worth noting that they have not been overly dominant against the Red Bulls in recent home meetings.

While they remain unbeaten in their last eight against New York on their own turf, the Union have only managed one victory from the most recent four and will be keen to strengthen their grip on home advantage with a timely result here.

Currently on 40 points from 12 wins, five draws and four defeats, Philadelphia are just two points adrift of the Supporters’ Shield spot, and a victory this weekend could lift them back to the summit depending on other results across the division.

Meanwhile, New York sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with 31 points, having picked up nine wins, seven draws and four defeats so far this season.

It has been a campaign of inconsistency for the Red Bulls, though they entered the June international break on a high following three successive victories, but their return since then has left plenty to be desired.

Sandro Schwarz’s men are now without a win in four matches, with each of the last three ending in a draw, including a 1-1 result away to San Jose Earthquakes, where Emil Forsberg’s opener was cancelled out midway through the second half by a Mohammed Sofo own goal.

Interestingly, New York have opened the scoring in each of those three drawn encounters, so while they have been effective in starting well, their inability to see out matches remains a concern heading into this trip.

Their away form has also been uninspiring, as the Red Bulls have managed just one win from 11 road games in the league this season, an area they will need to address quickly if they are to avoid another frustrating result here.

Philadelphia Union MLS form:





W



D



W



W



L



L





New York Red Bulls MLS form:





W



W



L



D



D



D





Team News

Philadelphia are expected to remain without Francis Westfield (ankle), Ian Glavinovich (meniscus) and Mikael Uhre (groin), while Jesus Bueno may also miss a second consecutive match with a hamstring concern.

Top scorer Tai Baribo, who has netted 13 times in 16 league appearances, returned with a 29-minute cameo last time out after missing three straight matches due to a calf issue, and he could be in line for a starting role this weekend.

As for New York, Cameron Harper and Lewis Morgan remain sidelined with knee and thigh injuries respectively, while Raheem Edwards is suspended after being sent off late on in their last match.

Captain Emil Forsberg continues to be a standout figure, with his goal against San Jose marking his seventh of the season to go with five assists, making him the creative heartbeat of the side once again.

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Bedoya, Makhanya, Glesnes, Wagner; Vassilev, Lukic, Bueno, Bender; Damiani, Baribo

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

Coronel; Valencia, Eile, S. Nealis, D. Nealis; Duncan, Stroud, Carballo, Ngoma; Sofo, Choupo-Moting, Forsberg

We say: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia have been relatively assured on home turf and should have enough to edge past a New York side that has lost six of their 10 road games in MLS, although the visitors may still find the net, having scored in each of their previous four away outings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email