Sports Mole previews Saturday's Gold Cup quarter-final between Panama and Honduras, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Unblemished in this year’s Gold Cup, 2023 runners-up Panama aim to reach the semi-finals when they face Honduras in Saturday’s quarter-final at State Farm Stadium.

Thomas Christiansen’s men are the tournament’s top goalscorers with 10 goals, and they will look to continue their prolific scoring run against a Los Catrachos side, who have already conceded six goals earlier in the tournament and have not reached the semi-finals since 2013.

Match preview

Of the eight nations involved in the Gold Cup quarter-finals, only two finished the group phase without dropping points: the United States and Panama.

While the USMNT are the tournament hosts and were likely expected to excel on home soil, despite some struggles under Mauricio Pochettino beforehand, the Panamanians probably had more modest hopes, even after reaching the final in 2023 against eventual winners Mexico.

Having failed to progress beyond the group stage in 2021 — their first time since 2005 — Los Canaleros have now made the last eight in consecutive tournaments and aim to reach the semi-finals for the sixth time since the millennium.

Christiansen’s team have scored the most goals entering the knockout stages, two more than the USMNT's tally of eight, emphasising their attacking flair and pre-match favourites status before facing Honduras.

Although Los Catrachos advanced from Group B with six points from nine, Reinaldo Rueda’s team deserve credit for their strong response after a heavy 6-0 defeat to co-favourites Canada in Vancouver.

While other sides might have crumbled mentally after such a defeat, Honduras persevered, beating El Salvador 2-0 and Curacao 2-1 in the second and third matches.

Defeating Curacao, who drew 1-1 with Canada in matchday two, in their final Group B game was commendable, even though they only needed a draw, as Jesse Marsch's team secured a 2-0 win over El Salvador in the other fixture.

Entering Saturday's fixture on a two-match winning streak, Honduras, seeking a third consecutive victory for only the second time in 2023 — having won four in a row between March and June — aim to end a 12-year drought without a semi-final at the Gold Cup.

Since their run of semi-final appearances in 2009, 2011 and 2013, Honduras have either exited at the group stage or in the quarter-finals over the last five editions, and this run they hope to break at the sixth attempt.

That will depend on keeping the prolific Red Tide at bay and ensuring a team averaging 3.3 goals per game in the group phase do not overwhelm them in the last eight in Glendale.

Panama Gold Cup form:





W



W



W





Panama form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



W



W





Honduras Gold Cup form:





L



W



W





Honduras form (all competitions):





W



W



W



L



W



W





Team News

Ismael Diaz has scored five of Panama's goals at the Gold Cup, accounting for half of their 10 goals entering the knockout stage.

Tomas Abdiel Rodriguez Mena has scored in each match, including the only goal in the 1-0 win over Guatemala, and he wants to add to his tally on Saturday.

Despite their scoring form, Orlando Mosquera has been active in goal for Panama, with nine saves — only four keepers have made more — and his performance could be key to Los Canaleros reaching the semi-finals.

Honduras faced no evident injury concerns in their final group game, leaving Rueda with a fully fit squad for the quarter-final.

Unlike the 2023 finalists, who have relied on Diaz and Rodriguez for goals, Los Catrachos have had four different players score once each: Dixon Ramirez, Luis Palma, Jorge Alvarez and Romell Quioto.

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Blackman, Escobar, Cordoba, Gutierrez; Godoy, Griffith; Londono, Martinez, Diaz; Rodriguez

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Menjivar; Crisanto, Maldonado, Martinez, Rosales; Arriaga, Flores; Rodriguez, Alvarez, Quioto; Benguche

We say: Panama 2-1 Honduras

While Honduras won the last Gold Cup match against Panama in 2021, a repeat this time might be unlikely, given the competition's top scorers' attacking prowess.

Both teams are expected to score, continuing the trend seen in their last three encounters; however, Panama are slight favourites to win and advance to the semi-finals, where they will face Mexico or Saudi Arabia.















Anthony Brown Written by

Previews by email