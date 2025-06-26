Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS Playoffs clash between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two MLS teams in good form will lock horns for an interesting affair in the Eastern Conference on Saturday, as second-placed FC Cincinnati make the trip to fifth-placed Orlando City.

The visitors are four points behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union, while Orlando are just three points off their opponents this weekend, demonstrating the importance of the contest.

Match preview

Orlando City have a record of nine wins, six draws and four defeats from their 19 matches in the Eastern Conference this season, with a total of 33 points leaving them in fifth spot in the table.

The Lions finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season, and they made it all the way to the Conference finals, ultimately suffering a 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls, who were beaten by LA Galaxy in the MLS Cup.

Oscar Pareja's side will enter this match off the back of successive wins, while they have been victorious in three of their last five games in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando City were 1-0 winners over Colorado Rapids in the middle of the month before beating St Louis City 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Lions recorded a 1-0 victory over Cincinnati when these two teams last locked horns in October 2024, and they have won two of the last three meetings between the pair.

Cincinnati finished third in the Eastern Conference last season, but they were actually knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, which was a huge disappointment considering the quality in their side.

Pat Noonan's side have won 11, drawn three and lost five of their 19 league matches this season, with a total of 36 points leaving them in second spot in the table, four points behind the leaders Philadelphia Union.

The Orange and Blues have also been victorious in their last two games, beating New England Revolution 1-0 in the middle of June before recording a 3-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati had actually been on a four-game winless run ahead of their success over New England, and they will be aware of the importance of picking up all three points here, as they continue to chase down the Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union.

Orlando City MLS form:

WWLLWW

Orlando City form (all competitions):

LWLLWW

FC Cincinnati MLS form:

DLDLWW

Team News

Orlando will be without the services of Duncan McGuire, Wilder Cartagena and Yutaro Tsukada through injury.

Martin Ojeda is having an excellent season for the Lions, scoring nine times and registering five assists in 20 appearances, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

Marco Pasalic will be another notable starter, with the 24-year-old on seven goals and five assists for the season, while experienced striker Luis Muriel is again set to lead the line.

As for Cincinnati, Kevin Denkey has been an outstanding performer this season, scoring 13 times, and the 24-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

Pavel Bucha and Evander are also set to be included in the starting XI, with the midfield pair having 13 goals between them during the current season.

However, Yuya Kubo and Nick Hagglund will miss the contest due to injury problems.

Orlando City possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Brekalo; Atuesta, Gerbert; Pasalic, Ojeda, Angulo; Muriel

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Engel, Flores, Miazga; Yedlin, Bucha, Evander, Nwobodo, Orellano; Denkey, Kamara

We say: Orlando City 2-2 FC Cincinnati

This is a really tricky match to call, as both sides have so much quality in the final third of the field; we are expecting goals on Saturday, but the pair might have to settle for a share of the spoils.

