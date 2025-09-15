Nottingham Forest are allegedly in a strong position to sign a La Liga forward during the winter transfer window.

Nottingham Forest are allegedly already considering attacking reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window.

During the summer equivalent, Forest signed a wide array of players who can play in the final third ahead of their upcoming Europa League campaign.

However, it remains to be seen how many of them will adapt to life at the City Ground, particularly when Nuno Espirito Santo has recently been replaced by Ange Postecoglou.

Realistically-speaking, there are currently nine players who are vying for four positions in the Greek-Australian's starting lineup, Forest arguably best served targeting other roles.

Nevertheless, as per Fichajes, Forest have already put themselves into a position where they are 'best positioned' to sign a La Liga forward.

Which La Liga forward is interesting Forest?

The report alleges that Sevilla's Isaac Romero has emerged as a player of interest for the Premier League outfit ahead of 2026.

Forest chiefs, which presumably includes sporting director Edu Gaspar, reportedly feel that the 25-year-old would be an ideal fit for the team.

Romero currently holds a record of 13 goals and six assists from his 51 appearances in a Sevilla shirt, yet only 10 of those strikes have come from 49 La Liga games.

Most recently, Romero has impressed by netting twice in four La Liga games during 2025-26, netting key goals as four points were collected from fixtures versus Girona and Elche.

He also possess the attributes to play across the front line, fitting in with the type of player that Forest have generally acquired in recent months.

Sevilla allegedly have no intention of considering a sale unless they receive a bare minimum of €20m (£17.29m) for a player who still has three years remaining on his contract.

Will Forest retain interest?

Unless Forest decide to offload players from their squad, it feels unrealistic to expect a move for Romero to materialise.

Of the fresh faces at the City Ground, the big question mark is over Omari Hutchinson, who arrived in a £37.5m deal yet has only played nine minutes of Premier League football across the first four games.

Furthermore, the England Under-21 international has been left out of the club's Europa League squad, raising question marks over his short-term future.

Meanwhile, Chris Wood, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Igor Jesus can already play down the middle of the attack.