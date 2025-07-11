Nottingham Forest are reportedly attempting to negotiate a deal for an 18-year-old starlet currently on the books of Santos.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in acquiring a Brazilian starlet from Santos.

The Premier League outfit are currently reeling from being on the brink of losing two of their star players from 2024-25.

Anthony Elanga will be signing for Newcastle United for a fee in the region of £55m, while Morgan Gibbs-White is seemingly on the brink of becoming a Tottenham Hotspur player in a £60m deal.

As a result, Nuno Espirito Santo's priority will be significantly bolstering his squad over the coming weeks as they bid to build on a seventh-placed Premier League finish and compete in the Conference League.

However, according to Diario de Peixe, there is also interest from the club's perspective in signing Mateus Xavier.

Who is Mateus Xavier?

The report suggests that a proposal has been presented to the 18-year-old in an attempt to attract him to the East Midlands.

As it stands, Mateus has only made five appearances in the first team at Santos, accumulating 73 minutes of action.

A total of 10 goals and one assist have come from 36 outings for the Under-20 side, the winger's performances for that team being enough to provide him with senior opportunities.

Santos are seemingly reacting to the development by trying to extend Mateus's contract past the end of August 2026.

Forest are yet to determine a fee that may be required for the teenager, but funds will be available should they wish to proceed.

One for the future?

Supporters would have preferred for Forest to be focusing on more experienced talent rather than planning for the future, particularly when they are attempting to establish themselves as a top-half club.

Should Mateus arrive at the City Ground, his opportunities would come in the Conference League - providing that Forest can qualify for the League Phase - and the EFL Cup.

He would be helped by a growing Brazilian contingent at Forest, Igor Jesus having recently joined centre-back Murillo and backup goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.