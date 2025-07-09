Ramon Sosa reveals his reasons for accepting an offer to leave Nottingham Forest for Palmeiras after just one season at the City Ground.

New Palmeiras winger Ramon Sosa has acknowledged that it 'would not have been useful' to stay at Nottingham Forest.

Last summer, the Paraguay international made the switch to the City Ground in a £9.4m move, choosing the East Midlands side over other Premier League teams.

However, while Forest secured a seventh-placed finished and qualified for Europe, Sosa was barely used in England's top flight.

Just one start and 18 substitute appearances were made in the competition, the 25-year-old very much viewed as a backup member of Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.

As such, it soon became apparent once the summer transfer window had opened that he was being made available for the right price.

Sosa speaks on Forest exit

Sosa has since left for a similar transfer fee that was shelled out on his signature less than 12 months ago, Palmeiras adding to their wide options after Estevao Willian's exit to Chelsea.

Previous reports had suggested that Sosa was prioritising remaining in England over returning to South America, but that stance quickly softened.

Speaking to Versus Paraguay, Sosa has suggested that returning to that continent is a consequence of being fearful over lack of game time at Forest or another European team.

He said: "It wasn’t useful for me to stay there without playing. I’m part of the national team and I couldn’t get minutes.”

"My intention was to find a club where I could play, stay active, to arrive well at the National Team. I had offers from European clubs, but at this moment, it was the best option for me, for my career.”

Necessary deal for Forest?

While Forest are not in a position where they had to sell Sosa, it made sense for all concerned to recoup their money.

Igor Jesus has already arrived at the club and money generated from the sale of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United will be used to acquire suitable alternatives.

Forest chiefs want more quality in the squad rather than being reliant on certain players to play most games and rely on fringe squad members such as Sosa to provide backup when required.