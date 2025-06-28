Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly both interested in signing an international player from AC Milan this summer.

Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly ready to battle it out for the signature of an AC Milan star.

Both Midlands clubs have been heavily linked with a wide array of players since the end of 2024-25 as they look to build on last season.

On paper, Forest may be deemed as a more attractive option on the back of securing Conference League football, but both clubs can offer a strong case when it comes to attracting talent to the Premier League.

Acquiring at least one versatile midfielder could benefit both teams and it appears that they could fight for a United States international.

According to journalist Luca Bianchin, who was commenting on X, Yunus Musah is on the radar of each team.

Musah eyeing Premier League move?

The report claims that Musah could be available for somewhere between £17m and £21m during the summer transfer window, and the Premier League is said to be his most likely destination.

Some squad members are expected to depart San Siro courtesy of Milan failing to secure European football for 2025-26.

Musah made 26 starts and 14 substitute outings in all competitions last season, failing to score and contributing just two assists.

Nevertheless, his ability to play in a number of positions is an asset, the 22-year-old being used down the right flank and as a central midfielder.

A total of 80 appearances have been made for Milan across the last two campaigns, yet he has failed to build on his time at Valencia.

As such, Milan are seemingly ready to cash in for the right price, Musah no stranger to England having previously represented Arsenal at academy level and England up to the Under-18 category before becoming a 47-cap international for the United States.

Value for money?

Musah's goal return - he only scored five times in 188 appearances in professional club football - would suggest that there is better value elsewhere.

However, being able to play across a number of positions cannot be overstated, particularly in Forest's case when there is potential for a prolonged European campaign.

In Wolves' case, Musah would be able to play as a wing-back, central midfielder or take on one of two number 10 roles in Vitor Pereira's 3-4-2-1 system.

Both teams will also feel that spending the aforementioned amount of money on a 22-year-old is worth the risk.