Nottingham Forest will be bidding to achieve a club first when they square off against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

On the back of losing 3-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League, Forest let slip a two-goal lead and conceded twice in added-on time to lose 3-2 at Swansea City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

With supporters still having mixed feelings about his appointment, Postecoglou is now under pressure to deliver a result in what will be viewed as a must-win game by the travelling Forest contingent.

Despite Forest seemingly not being in the best frame of mind ahead of the trip to Turf Moor, they have an opportunity to make club history.

What club first can Forest achieve at Burnley?

These two teams have not squared off since Forest recorded a 2-1 win at Burnley on the final day of the 2023-24 campaign.

In 51 previous league visits to Turf Moor, Forest have never recorded back-to-back victories at this ground.

Furthermore, Forest have not recorded successive league victories over the Clarets in any division since 2003.

Meanwhile, Forest are attempting to avoid losing three consecutive league games for the first time since March 2024, while also attempting to keep their first clean sheet at the 13th attempt in top-flight contests.

One statistic in Postecoglou's favour is having prevailed in both of his previous fixtures against Burnley, albeit when they had Vincent Kompany in charge.

Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur team also netted 19 goals across six away matches versus newly-promoted sides in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Chris Wood is making his third return to Turf Moor since his exit at the midway point of 2021-22. On his second visit at the end of 2023-24, the New Zealand international scored twice.

