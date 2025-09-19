[monks data]
Burnley logo
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 20, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Nottingham Forest logo

Burnley
vs.
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest

Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest: Ange Postecoglou looking to guide Tricky Trees to club first at Turf Moor

By , Senior Reporter
Nottingham Forest looking to achieve club first in Burnley Premier League fixture
© Imago
Nottingham Forest will be bidding to achieve a club first when they square off against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Nottingham Forest can achieve a club first when they play Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees find themselves in somewhat disarray after the first two games of Ange Postecoglou being in charge since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo.

On the back of losing 3-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League, Forest let slip a two-goal lead and conceded twice in added-on time to lose 3-2 at Swansea City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

With supporters still having mixed feelings about his appointment, Postecoglou is now under pressure to deliver a result in what will be viewed as a must-win game by the travelling Forest contingent.

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou pictured on September 13, 2025

Despite Forest seemingly not being in the best frame of mind ahead of the trip to Turf Moor, they have an opportunity to make club history.

What club first can Forest achieve at Burnley?

These two teams have not squared off since Forest recorded a 2-1 win at Burnley on the final day of the 2023-24 campaign.

In 51 previous league visits to Turf Moor, Forest have never recorded back-to-back victories at this ground.

Furthermore, Forest have not recorded successive league victories over the Clarets in any division since 2003.

Meanwhile, Forest are attempting to avoid losing three consecutive league games for the first time since March 2024, while also attempting to keep their first clean sheet at the 13th attempt in top-flight contests.

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood celebrates scoring on August 17, 2025

One statistic in Postecoglou's favour is having prevailed in both of his previous fixtures against Burnley, albeit when they had Vincent Kompany in charge.

Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur team also netted 19 goals across six away matches versus newly-promoted sides in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Chris Wood is making his third return to Turf Moor since his exit at the midway point of 2021-22. On his second visit at the end of 2023-24, the New Zealand international scored twice.

ID:581850:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3434:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Ange Postecoglou

Click here for more stories about Nottingham Forest

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ange Postecoglou Chris Wood Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!