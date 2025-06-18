Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Richard Rios to Nottingham Forest, Rafiu Durosinmi to Wolves and Conor Coady to Rangers.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios.

The Tricky Trees are looking to assemble a squad that can cope with the demands of playing European football, with Forest set to compete in the Conference League playoff round following last season's seventh-place finish.

According to Give Me Sport, Forest have identified Palmeiras' Rios as a potential transfer target ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The club sent a scout to watch the 25-year-old in action in Palmeiras' Club World Cup opener against Porto at the weekend.

The 25-year-old played 87 minutes as Palmeiras played out a goalless draw with the Portuguese giants at MetLife Stadium.

Forest are now contemplating whether to step up their interest in the Colombia international, or turn their focus to alternative targets.

Rios is understood to have a £85m release clause in his contract, although Forest could look to negotiate a lower fee if they enter negotiations with Palmeiras.

Wolves eyeing Durosinmi move

Staying in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen to sign Rafiu Durosinmi from Czech First League side Viktoria Plzen.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is in need of attacking reinforcements after Matheus Cunha recently completed a £62.5m move to Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are plotting a move for Durosinmi after previously showing interest in the January transfer window.

The report states that Wolves kept tabs on the forward's performances in the second half of the campaign and are now ready to step up their efforts to secure his signature.

They may sense the chance to sign Durosinmi in a cut-price deal, with the Nigerian striker set to enter the final 12 months of his Plzen contract.

The 22-year-old missed a significant portion of the 2024-25 season with a knee injury, but he still managed to score nine goals and provide four assists in 22 competitive appearances.

Rangers make Coady approach

In Scotland, Rangers have reportedly made contact with Leicester City over a deal to sign defender Conor Coady this summer.

The Scottish club are focusing on their transfer business after recently appointing Russell Martin as their new head coach.

They are looking to recruit a new centre-back, with Leon Balogun set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the month.

According to Sky Sports News, Rangers are 'very keen' to strengthen their central defensive options with the addition of Coady.

They have approached Leicester over a potential deal, as they look to fend off rival interest from Coady's former club, Wolves.

Leicester are willing to part ways with the experienced defender after suffering relegation to the Championship.