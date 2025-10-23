[monks data]
Nottingham Forest logo
Europa League | League Stage
Oct 23, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Porto

Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
2-0
Porto

FT

Nottingham Forest vs. Porto team news: Sean Dyche names first starting lineup for crucial Europa League fixture

By , Senior Reporter
Nottingham Forest, Porto starting lineups confirmed as Dyche names first XI for Europa League fixture
© Every Second Media / Imago
Nottingham Forest and Porto announce their starting lineups for Thursday's Europa League fixture at the City Ground.

Sean Dyche has made three changes to the Nottingham Forest starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Porto.

Just two days after being confirmed as the successor to Ange Postecoglou, Dyche has unsurprisingly decided to revert to a back four and use a 4-2-3-1 formation.

That has led to Morato dropping down to the substitutes' bench, where he is joined by Ibrahim Sangare. Taiwo Awoniyi also misses out due to not being part of the Europa League squad.

The three players brought into the team all feature in the final third with Dan Ndoye, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus being restored to the attack.

However, no risks have been taken on Chris Wood, who is said to be dealing with what is believed to be a minor knee issue.

Porto head coach Francesco Farioli pictured on August 3, 2025

Premier League experience in Porto starting lineup

Meanwhile, Francesco Farioli has selected three players with experience of English football in his starting lineup.

Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior - formerly of Southampton and Arsenal respectively - feature in the centre of defence, while former Norwich City winger Borja Sainz is named on the flank.

Samu Aghehowa, who once narrowly missed out on a transfer to Chelsea, leads the line having already scored five times in Portugal's top flight during 2025-26.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Luiz, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Subs: Victor, Willows, Morato, Sangare, Kalimuendo, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Boly, Savona, Abbott, Blake

Porto XI: D.Costa; A.Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Rosario; Pepe, Aghehowa, Sainz

Subs: Alarcon, Eustaquio, Bras, William, Gul, Mora, Fernandes, Ramos, Prpic, J.Costa, Sanusi, Veiga

ID:584220:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3796:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Borja Sainz

Click here for more stories about Nottingham Forest

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Borja Sainz Callum Hudson-Odoi Chris Wood Dan Ndoye Francesco Farioli Ibrahim Sangare Igor Jesus Jakub Kiwior Jan Bednarek Morato Sean Dyche Taiwo Awoniyi Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!