Nottingham Forest and Porto announce their starting lineups for Thursday's Europa League fixture at the City Ground.

Sean Dyche has made three changes to the Nottingham Forest starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Porto.

Just two days after being confirmed as the successor to Ange Postecoglou, Dyche has unsurprisingly decided to revert to a back four and use a 4-2-3-1 formation.

That has led to Morato dropping down to the substitutes' bench, where he is joined by Ibrahim Sangare. Taiwo Awoniyi also misses out due to not being part of the Europa League squad.

The three players brought into the team all feature in the final third with Dan Ndoye, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus being restored to the attack.

However, no risks have been taken on Chris Wood, who is said to be dealing with what is believed to be a minor knee issue.

Premier League experience in Porto starting lineup

Meanwhile, Francesco Farioli has selected three players with experience of English football in his starting lineup.

Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior - formerly of Southampton and Arsenal respectively - feature in the centre of defence, while former Norwich City winger Borja Sainz is named on the flank.

Samu Aghehowa, who once narrowly missed out on a transfer to Chelsea, leads the line having already scored five times in Portugal's top flight during 2025-26.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Luiz, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Subs: Victor, Willows, Morato, Sangare, Kalimuendo, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Boly, Savona, Abbott, Blake

Porto XI: D.Costa; A.Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Rosario; Pepe, Aghehowa, Sainz

Subs: Alarcon, Eustaquio, Bras, William, Gul, Mora, Fernandes, Ramos, Prpic, J.Costa, Sanusi, Veiga

No Data Analysis info