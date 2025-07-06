Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between NK Olimpija Ljubljana and Kairat, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In the first leg of the first phase of the Champions League qualifying rounds, NK Olimpija Ljubljana will welcome Kairat to Stadion Stozice on Tuesday.

The hosts finished first in the Slovenian top flight last term with 74 points from 36 games, while the visitors ended the 2024 season as champions of the Kazakhstan Premier League, qualifying for the first round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Match preview

Olimpija claimed their second title in three seasons, ending the most recent campaign as division’s best defensive side, with their tally of 20 goals conceded at least 12 better than any of the other nine sides in the league.

Boss Victor Sanchez will be concerned by the fact that his team ended their season in poor form given they failed to win six of their final seven matches of 2024-25, suffering two defeats in that period.

The Dragons participated in the Conference League last term, and they have twice participated in the Champions League, with the club eliminated from the third qualifying round of the competition in 2023-24.

Olimpija have played four friendly games since the end of the 2024-25 season, winning three and drawing one, while also keeping three clean sheets.

Sanchez’s side have been excellent at home, with the club emerging as victors in nine of their last 12 competitive outings at Stadion Stozice, scoring at least two goals nine times.

Meanwhile, Kairat finished first in their domestic league by one point, but they currently reside in second place, trailing league-leaders Astana by one point with eight games remaining in the 2025 campaign.

The visitors come into Tuesday's clash having kept three consecutive clean sheets, finding the back of the net six times.

Kirill Keker’s side last participated in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League in 2021-22, but the club were eliminated at the second stage by Red Star Belgrade.

Team of the Nation are unbeaten in their past five fixtures, emerging as victors on four occasions.

Kairat are also undefeated in three away matches – winning twice – but they lost their prior two games on the road.









NK Olimpija Ljubljana form (all competitions):





W



D



W



D



W



W





Kairat form (all competitions):





L



W



D



W



W



W





Team News

Olimpija Ljubljana are almost certain to station central defenders Marcel Ratnik and Ahmet Muhamedbegovic in front of goalkeeper Matevz Vidovsek.

Perhaps regulars Diogo Pinto, Peter Agba and Agustin Doffo could be utilised as a trio in midfield on Tuesday.

Wide attackers Rada Boultam and Marko Brest are candidates to flank number nine Alex Matthias Tamm.

Kairat could start centre-backs Aleksandr Shirobokov and Egor Sorokin behind a double pivot featuring Adilet Sadybekov and Olzhas Baybek.

In the forward line, striker Ricardinho is likely to appear ahead of Jug Stanojev, Jorge Gabriel Costa Monteiro and Ramazan Bagdat.

NK Olimpija Ljubljana possible starting lineup:

Vidovsek; Silva, Ratnik, Muhamedbegovic, Lasickas; Pinto, Agba, Doffo; Boultam, Tamm, Brest

Kairat possible starting lineup:

Anarbekov; Tapalov, Shirobokov, Sorokin, Tashpulatov; Sadybekov, Baybek; Stanojev, Monteiro, Bagdat; Ricardinho

We say: NK Olimpija Ljubljana 1-0 Kairat

Kairat Almaty could pose Olimpija Ljubljana challenges given the visitors’ form has been strong in recent weeks.

However, the hosts should still be seen as favourites considering their displays at home have been excellent for some time.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email