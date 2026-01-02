Huddersfield Town vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 02 Jan 2026 20:24 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 20:37

Looking to continue their push for promotion back to the Championship, Huddersfield Town host in-form Exeter City on Sunday afternoon in a League One clash.

The Terriers started the year with a draw away to Lincoln City, while the Grecians beat Jack Wilshere's Luton Town 1-0.

Match preview

Returning to home soil after their New Year’s Day trip away, Huddersfield Town will aim to maintain their impressive campaign, with a win potentially opening up a four-point gap over seventh place in the League One table.

After finishing 14 points outside the playoff places last season, Lee Grant’s side are determined to go one step further this time around and secure a top-six finish.

After 24 League One outings, the Terriers have recorded 11 wins, five draws and eight losses, to leave them fifth on 38 points.

A key to their success has been their attacking output; their 43 goals scored is a league high and a key reason for their strong campaign so far.

Exeter City, meanwhile, ended 2025 with much-needed momentum and carried that into the New Year after gaining another three vital points.

A stunning strike from captain Pierce Sweeney ensured that they got a well-deserved victory against an in-form Luton Town side, giving them a third win in their last six.

Finishing 16th last season, Gary Caldwell's side would have been hoping for an improved campaign this time around, but they have struggled for consistency.

After 23 League One games, the Grecians have won nine, drawn two and lost 12, giving them 29 points in 15th.

Their 12 league losses is a joint-high for sides outside the bottom four, something Caldwell will be keen to address as the season progresses.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

D D W W W D

Exeter City League One form:

W L W L W W

Team News

Lee Grant has the luxury of naming the same XI once again, after his side came away from their latest clash with no further injury concerns.

However, they remain without Marcus McGuane, Herbie Kane, Jack Whatmough, Mickel Miller, Antony Evans and Zepiqueno Redmond.

After scoring their only goal last time out, expect Leo Castledine to anchor the midfield once again.

Although Exeter City have no additional injury woes, they remain without a number of key players.

Ed Turns, Johnly Yfeko, Danny Andrew and Josh Magennis will once again remain sidelined.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Wallace, Roughan; Gooch, Harness, Ledson, Castledine, Sorensen; May, Radulovic

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Swinkels; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, McMillan; Aitchison; Wareham, Cox

We say: Huddersfield Town 3-0 Exeter City

With the best attack in the league and one of the best home forms, we expect Huddersfield Town to get their first win of 2026 with ease.

