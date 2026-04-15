Aston Villa vs. Bologna injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 Apr 2026 20:00

Familiar foes Aston Villa and Bologna will conclude their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday evening, locking horns for the fourth time in two seasons.

After losing three times to Villa, the Rossoblu must now beat their English rivals by at least two goals in Birmingham, where both sides could be missing key men.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news ahead of the second leg.

© Imago / Sportimage

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (ineligible), Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Doubtful: Jadon Sancho (shoulder), Emiliano Martinez (calf), Alysson (muscular), Tyrone Mings (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

BOLOGNA

Out: Jhon Lucumi (suspended), Lukasz Skorupski (hamstring), Benjamin Dominguez (hip), Lorenzo De Silvestri, Eivind Helland (both ineligible)

Doubtful: Charalampos Lykogiannis (muscular), Thijs Dallinga (muscular)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ravaglia; Mario, Vitik, Heggem, Miranda; Moro, Freuler; Bernardeschi, Ferguson, Rowe; Castro