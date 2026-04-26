Preview: Madrid Open: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Casper Ruud prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Joel Lefevre | 26 Apr 2026 01:47 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 01:59

Meeting for the seventh time on the singles tour, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Casper Ruud will be seeking a place in the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Monday.

In his opening match, Davidovich Fokina took care of fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-3 while Ruud ousted another Spanish player, Jaume Munar 6-0 6-1.

Match preview

Overall, it was a strong outing for Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday as he prepares to compete in the final 32 of a men’s singles draw for the seventh time this year.

Although he had just one ace in his previous match, he was strong on his first serve, winning 81% of those to advance.

In addition to that, he won four of his seven break-point opportunities while claiming 33 of his service games, in what was a solid all-around performance.

He has advanced beyond the last 32 in five of his previous appearances at that stage, but has not made the round of 16 of the Madrid Open since 2023.

For the year, he has hit over 80 aces with fewer than 30 double faults, registering only one against Carreno Busta on Saturday.

Fokina boasts a first-serve percentage of 71% for the year, winning 72% of those points on all surfaces, while claiming 86% of his service games.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Casper Ruud’s quest for back-to-back Madrid Open crowns began as well as he could have hoped, with the Norwegian having no trouble in his opener.

The reigning champion on the men’s draw barely broke a sweat against Munar, failing to concede a single ace, while hitting three of his own.

At the same time, he won five of his 10 break-point opportunities and 79% of his first and second serves throughout the encounter.

In two of his previous three tour events as a singles player, he has made it beyond the round of 32, beating Corentin Moutet in that phase of the Monte Carlo Open earlier this month.

This year, he has won 71% of his first serves and managed to save an impressive 73% of his break points so far.

Ultimately, Ruud has won 88% of his service games across all surfaces in 2026, but only 16% of his return games.

Tournament so far

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina:

Round of 64: vs. Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-3

Casper Ruud:

Round of 64: vs. Jaume Munar 6-0 6-1

Head To Head

Next Gen ATP Finals (2019) - Round Robin: Ruud wins 3-4 4-3 4-2 3-4 4-1

French Open (2021) - Round of 32: Fokina wins 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 7-6 (8-6) 0-6 7-5

ATP Masters Canada (2023) - Round Robin: Fokina wins 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-46 (7-4)

ATP Masters Miami (2024) - Round of 32: Ruud wins 6-3 6-4

French Open (2024) - Round of 64: Ruud wins 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 6-3 4-6 6-3

Basel Open (2025) - Round Robin: Fokina Wins 7-6 Retired

The first of many battles between these two saw them play to a memorable match which lasted over two hours in 2019, with the Norwegian advancing thanks in part to boasting a first serve of 75%.

When they met in a Grand Slam two years later, it was the Spaniard who had the edge with a first serve of 68%.

In Canada in 2023, Fokina squeaked by again, converting two of his five break point opportunities while hitting an impressive 58 winners.

Their meeting in South Beach saw Ruud rescue seven break points, while hitting five aces to earn his second triumph against Fokina.

Ruud got some payback at Roland Garros in 2024, hitting 11 aces while only conceding four to advance beyond the round of 64 in a marathon five-setter.

Last year, Fokina had a first serve percentage of 76 when he squared off with Ruud without a single double fault before the latter had to retire.

We say: Ruud to win in three sets

These two tend to go down to the wire when they face each other, and we expect another great showdown on Monday, though we believe Ruud’s experience and success on this surface will give him a slight edge.