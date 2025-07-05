Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Giorgio Scalvini to Newcastle United, Nicolas Tagliafico to Everton and Kyogo Furuhashi to Birmingham City.

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Atalanta BC defender Giorgio Scalvini as a priority transfer target.

Eddie Howe can currently call upon Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles as his centre-back options, but with three of those players in their 30s, Newcastle are seemingly on the lookout for younger defenders who can become long-term fixtures at St James' Park.

According to The Times, they have made 21-year-old Scalvini one of their top targets for the current transfer window.

There is a suggestion that the Magpies believe a £30m proposal would be enough to sign a player who is under contract with Atalanta until the summer of 2028.

The Italy international was restricted to just eight competitive appearances last season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury and a shoulder problem.

While his injury issues may be a concern, Newcastle believe in the player's potential and feel he would add valuable depth to the squad ahead of a busy campaign, where they will have to balance domestic action with Champions League football.

Everton working on Tagliafico deal

Staying in the Premier League, Everton are reportedly making progress in their pursuit of Argentina international Nicolas Tagliafico.

Everton are in need of a new left-back, with Vitaliy Mykolenko their only natural option in David Moyes's squad.

According to Fichajes, the Toffees could bolster that area of the pitch with the addition of Tagliafico, who is a free agent following the expiry of his Lyon contract.

The report suggests that Everton are in a strong position to sign the 32-year-old, although he is attracting significant interest.

Everton could reach an agreement with Tagliafico in the coming days, having held positive talks with the player's camp.

Tagliafico may be open to a new challenge in the Premier League after spending time playing his club football in Argentina, Spain, the Netherlands and France.

The full-back would add a wealth of experience to the Everton ranks, having featured in 478 competitive matches during his club career, including 102 appearances for Lyon.

Birmingham close to agreeing Furuhashi deal

In the Championship, Birmingham City have reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to sign Rennes forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japan international looks set to leave Rennes this summer, despite only joining the French side from Celtic in the winter transfer window.

Furuhashi is looking to get regular game time elsewhere after starting just one of his six Ligue 1 appearances in the second half of last season.

According to Sky Sports News, Birmingham are in advanced discussions over a move for the former Celtic striker.

The report states that the two clubs are negotiating a transfer worth up to £10m.

After winning the League One title last season, newly-promoted Birmingham have been active in the summer transfer market, recruiting Demarai Gray, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Phil Neumann and Alfons Sampsted.