Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, as Newcastle United fail with a bid for a new goalkeeper and Jose Mourinho aims to sign a Premier League striker.

Newcastle United's pursuit of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has allegedly suffered a setback, as the Magpies have had a bid rebuffed by the newly-promoted outfit.

Eddie Howe's men have long been linked with a move for the Clarets' number one, who registered an astounding 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship games last season.

Trafford shipped just 16 goals en route to promotion with Burnley, who have the Englishman under contract for another two seasons but are fighting an uphill battle to retain his services.

However, Burnley are digging in for a transfer battle, as Sky Sports News reports that the Clarets have turned down a bid of £25m - including add-ons - from Newcastle for the 22-year-old.

The two clubs are still far apart when it comes to their valuation of the goalkeeper, but Newcastle have already got the green light from the player on personal terms.

Should Trafford make the switch to St James' Park, he will be the only goalkeeper under the age of 30 in the Newcastle ranks; Odysseas Vlachodimos is the current youngest at 31.

Newcastle 'strike agreement' to sign Rangers teenager

However, it is not all bad news on the transfer front for the Magpies, as teenage Rangers striker Alfie Hutchinson is reportedly on his way to the north of England.

Born in 2009, Hutchinson joined the Rangers youth academy from Hearts last summer and has been catching the eye at youth level in his homeland.

Hutchinson is unsurprisingly yet to make his first-team debut for the Gers, and he will seemingly depart Ibrox without earning a senior appearance for the club.

Indeed, Sky Sports News also claims that the fledgling attacker will be making the switch to St James' Park, as Newcastle have shaken hands on a deal with their Scottish Premiership counterparts.

Hutchinson is set to officially join the Champions League-competing Magpies on July 1, and he is understood to have already passed his medical and given the green light to a long-term contract.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce 'pushing' for ex-Premier League striker

From future Premier League strikers to ex-Premier League strikers, Al-Nassr attacker Jhon Duran could reportedly be lured back to European football by Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

The former Aston Villa attacker linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo and co during the January transfer window, as Al-Nassr forked out a whopping £65.8m to prise him away from the West Midlands.

Duran's first few months at Al-Nassr have been a success from a statistical standpoint, as the Colombian has managed a respectable 12 goals in his first 18 matches for the Saudi Pro League giants.

However, talkSPORT claims that Duran is already preparing to depart the Middle East and return to Europe, where Fenerbahce are 'pushing' to bring him to the Turkish Super Lig.

Al-Nassr are thought to have made their contingency plans already, and the Saudi side will try to strike a deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface if Duran departs.

Boniface was heavily linked with a switch to Al-Nassr alongside Duran in January, but the club sided with the Colombia international, who previously bagged 12 goals in 55 Premier League games for Aston Villa.