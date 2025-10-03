Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has received mixed news on the injury front ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at St James' Park.

The Magpies must contend without Tino Livramento for the next eight weeks, as the full-back was carried off on a stretcher against Arsenal last weekend after sustaining a severe knee injury.

Livramento joins Yoane Wissa in the Magpies' infirmary, but Jacob Ramsey is back from an ankle problem quicker than anticipated and might be at Howe's disposal for Sunday's game.

However, both Ramsey and Harvey Barnes - despite the latter's goal off the bench in the 4-0 Champions League win over Union SG - will likely be considered for spots on the bench, as Anthony Gordon is retained following his midweek brace.

Even if Anthony Elanga is demoted to the reserves against his old team, Jacob Murphy is first in line on the right, while Nick Woltemade is aiming to become just the third Newcastle man to score in his first three Premier League home games after Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand.

Howe should not break up the midfield triumvirate of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, but changes could be afoot in defence, where Kieran Trippier is a guarantee on the right with Livramento out.

A well-rested Lewis Hall could bomb down the other side of the backline, while Fabian Schar is OK again after concussion and may take Sven Botman's place, as Howe errs on the side of caution with the Dutchman given his fitness woes.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

