Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how the Netherlands could line up for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Finland.

Ronald Koeman has been presented with several selection conundrums ahead of their opening Group G fixture in World Cup qualifying away against Finland on Saturday.

Bart Verbruggen, Jurrien Timber, Jerdy Schouten, Brian Brobbey, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Kenneth Taylor and Joey Veerman have all been left out of the 23-man squad, the former four are absent due to injury or fitness issues.

However, Nathan Ake has returned after recovering from foot surgery and will likely battle with Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato for a start at left-back, while Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida and new Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong and all contenders to begin at right-back, with the former seemingly the most likely to get the nod.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to captain the Oranje in the heart of defence, as fellow Premier League trio Ake, Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke compete for a spot alongside him, while Bayer Leverkusen’s new goalkeeper Mark Flekken is expected to start between the sticks in the absence of Verbruggen.

Frenkie de Jong and Manchester City-bound Tijjani Reijnders could both link arms in centre-midfield for the third successive game, after stating both legs of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final loss to Spain in March, but Premier League Young Player of the Season Ryan Gravenberch will be hoping to force his way into the first XI.

Koeman has confirmed that either Memphis Depay or Wout Weghorst will start up front, and whoever is selected could be supported in attack by Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo and Justin Kluivert. Donyell Malen and Noa Lang are two more attacker’s at Koman’s disposal who could feature in some capacity.

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Flekken; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Ake; De Jong, Reijnders; Kluivert, Simons, Gakpo; Weghorst

