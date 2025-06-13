Sports Mole previews Sunday's European Under-21 Championship clash between the Netherlands and Denmark, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After beating Ukraine on matchday one, Denmark Under-21s will be targeting three more points when they face the Netherlands Under-21s in Sunday’s meeting at the 2025 European Under-21 Championship.

The Jong Oranje are searching for their first win of the tournament after rescuing a draw in their opening game against Finland.

Match preview

The Netherlands are featuring in a third consecutive European Under-21 Championship, with their run of recent appearances beginning with a run to the semi-final in 2021.

However, they experienced disappointment in their most recent edition of the Under-21 Euros in 2023, failing to make it out of the group stage after playing out three consecutive draws.

The Jong Oranje were involved in another draw in their opening game against Finland, although the result would have felt like a victory following their fightback from two goals down.

Luciano Valente scored just before the hour mark to halve Finland’s lead, before he provided the assist for Ernest Poku to net a 93rd-minute equaliser to snatch a precious point.

As a result of the draw, Michael Reiziger’s side have now avoided defeat in each of their last 11 matches since they lost 2-1 to Norway in a friendly in March 2024 (W8, D3).

Denmark are back competing at the European Under-21 Championship after they failed to qualify for the 2023 tournament following a run of four consecutive appearances.

The Danes have previously found it difficult to make it out of the group stage, having failed to reach the knockout rounds in four of their previous six appearances at the tournament.

However, they are currently in a strong position to progress to the quarter-finals in 2025 following a dramatic 3-2 victory in their tournament opener against Ukraine.

They fought back from 2-1 down to claim all three points thanks to late goals from William Boving and William Osula.

Denmark, who ended a four-game winless run, boasts a two-point lead over Finland and the Netherlands in Group D, knowing that another win on Sunday would be enough to secure a place in the knockout rounds with a game left to play.

Netherlands Under-21 form (all competitions)

D D W W W D

Denmark Under-21 form (all competitions)

W L L D D W

Team News

Valente could replace Youri Regeer in the Netherlands midfield after marking Thursday’s substitute appearance with a goal.

Poku could also be rewarded with a place in the lineup after he came off the bench to score the stoppage-time equaliser against Finland.

Feyenoord’s Antoni Milambo is also in contention for a starting spot if Reiziger decides to add an extra attacking element to his midfield.

As for Denmark, Steffen Hojer should keep faith with the back four of Anton Gaaei, Thomas Kristensen, Oliver Provstgaard and Victor Bak.

Clement Bischoff and Osula are both pushing to feature in the starting XI after finding the net in their respective substitute appearances against Ukraine.

Brondby’s Noah Nartey played over half an hour on Thursday and could be given the chance to start in midfield in Presov.

Netherlands Under-21 possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Rensch, Flamengo, Hato, Maaton; Milambo, Taylor, Valente; Manhoef, Van Bommel, Ohio

Denmark Under-21 possible starting lineup:

Jungdal; Gaaei, Kristensen, Provstgaard, Bak; Sorensen, Nartey, Boving; Bischoff, Jensen, Osula

We say: Netherlands Under-21s 2-1 Denmark Under-21s

Denmark may have got the better of Denmark in their opening game, but they should face a much tougher test in Sunday's meeting with the Netherlands.

We think Jong Oranje will use the confidence built from their second-half performance against Finland to claim a narrow win.



Ben Sully Written by

