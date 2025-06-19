Sports Mole previews Saturday's European Under-21 Championship clash between Portugal and Netherlands, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Saturday, Portugal Under-21s and Netherlands Under-21s will lock horns in the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship.

Portugal finished top of Group C to seal their spot in the knockout stage, while the Netherlands squeezed through in second place in Group D.

Match preview

Having finished as runners-up on three occasions, the current crop of Portuguese prospects are bidding to guide their country to their first trophy at the Under-21 Euros.

Portugal are competing in the knockout stage of a third consecutive tournament after successfully navigating their way through the group phase.

They began the tournament with a hard-fought goalless draw against France, before they scored four first-half goals to record a dominant 5-0 victory over Poland on matchday two.

Rui Jorge’s side produced another free-scoring display in their final group game against Georgia, with Rodrigo Pinheiro, Geovany Quenda, Rodrigo Gomes and Henrique Araujo all getting on the scoresheet in a 4-0 victory.

Not only did they seal a quarter-final spot, but the win also ensured they finished above second-placed France on goal difference.

As the only team yet to concede at the tournament, Portugal will hope their sturdy backline could be one of the key factors in reaching a second semi-final in three European Under-21 Championships.

Netherlands are bidding to win the Under-21 Euros for the first time since they won back-to-back tournaments in 2006 and 2007.

After falling at the group stage in 2023, the current group had to work hard to avoid another early exit, leaving it their final group game to claim their first win of the tournament.

The Jong Oranje fought back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw in their opener against Finland, before they gave up an early lead to fall to a narrow 2-1 defeat in their second group encounter against Denmark.

They bounced back with a crucial 2-0 victory in their final group game against Ukraine, with Luciano Valente and Thom van Bergen grabbing a goal apiece to seal a 2-0 win and clinch second place in Group D, behind Denmark.

While that result represented their first win of the tournament, the Netherlands will at least take confidence from the fact that they have avoided defeat in 12 of their last 13 matches (W9, D3).

They may also fancy their chances of breaching Portugal's strong defence, having scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches.

Portugal Under-21 form (all competitions)

L W W L W L

Netherlands Under-21 form (all competitions)

D W L L D W

Team News

Portugal forward Araujo is pushing to net the nod over Tiago Tomas after finding the net in the final two group games

Quenda will continue to offer one of the main attacking outlets, having scored three goals and provided two assists in the previous two matches.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Jorge will surely keep the same back four of Pinheiro, Chico Lamba, Joao Muniz and Nazinho.

Meanwhile, Netherlands boss Michael Reiziger could decide to select the same lineup that started the win over Ukraine.

That would allow Rav van den Berg, Million Manhoef and Thom van Bergen to all keep their places after they came into the lineup for the final group game.

Ajax midfielder Youri Regeer is suspended for the quarter-final clash after his substitute appearance against Ukraine was cut short by a red card.

Portugal Under-21 possible starting lineup:

Soares; Pinheiro, Lamba, Muniz, Nazinho; Santos, Nascimento, Bernardo; Quenda, R. Fernandes, Araujo

Netherlands Under-21 possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Rensch, Van den Berg, Hato, Maatsen; Flamingo, Valente, Taylor; Manhoef, Van Bommel, Van Bergen

We say: Portugal Under-21 3-1 Netherlands Under-21

Portugal have proved to be one of the standout teams in the group phase, and while we think they may concede for the first time in the tournament, we believe they will carry their fine form from the group stage by dispatching a Netherlands side that have struggled to hit top gear.



Ben Sully Written by

Previews by email