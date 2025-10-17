Preview: Nantes vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Nantes and Lille, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in the midst of a domestic slump square off at Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday as Nantes host Lille on matchday eight of the Ligue 1 campaign.

A 0-0 draw at Brest the last time out has Les Canaris sitting 15th in the table, while Lille drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain, putting them in seventh.

Match preview

Seven matches into the season, we have yet to see much of a new manager bump at Nantes, who are currently on a four-match winless run in this competition.

Luis Castro has seen his side collect four points from their previous two home matches in Ligue 1, although they are still hovering near the bottom of the table, a familiar feeling for this once-great club.

La Maison Jaune are just a point above Angers for the final relegation spot, with only two points currently separating them from Brest in 11th.

This team have points in seven of their eight domestic affairs this year when netting multiple times, doing so only once at home in the top-flight this season (2-2 draw versus Rennes).

With a point this weekend, they would equal their best unbeaten run at home from the previous campaign, claiming points in three straight league home games from March to April 2025.

Nantes have points in two of their previous three matches played against Lille at Stade de la Beaujoire, earning a 1-0 triumph in this exact fixture last season.

After getting off to such a strong start to the new campaign, Lille have cooled off in recent weeks, looking uncharacteristically poor in the attacking third.

Bruno Genesio’s side went unbeaten in their first four Ligue 1 affairs this season, winning three times while scoring 13 goals over that stretch.

They enter this weekend on a three-match winless run domestically, having been outscored by a combined margin of 5-1 over that stretch.

Should they lose or draw this weekend it would mark their longest winless run in this competition since going four games without a victory in April 2022.

On Sunday, this team could suffer consecutive defeats away from home in the top-flight for the first time all season, dropping points in three of their previous four league contests played outside Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Les Dogues have won nearly 60% of their Ligue 1 affairs with Nantes this century (23/39), while suffering just five defeats against them in the 2000s.

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

It is unlikely Tylel Tati will feature for Nantes on Sunday due to adductor pain, Johann Lepenant is doubtful with a knock and Francis Coquelin is expected to sit out because of a hamstring strain.

Fabien Centonze also has a knock which could keep him on the sidelines against Lille, while Anthony Lopes made five stops in their last game for his second clean sheet of the season.

Meanwhile, Lille are expected to be without Alexsandro once again as he recovers from a muscle issue, Calvin Verdonk has a neck injury, Ousmane Toure is out with a cruciate ligament tear and Marc-Aurele Caillard remains sidelined from an elbow problem.

Ethan Mbappe Lottin came back to haunt his former team the last time out as the brother of PSG’s record goalscorer Kylian Mbappe netted five minutes from the end to give his side a point against Les Parisiens.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Awaziem, Mwanga, Leroux; Hyeok-kyu; Guirassy, Hyun-seok, Tabibou, Abline; Mohamed

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb, Bouaddi, Andre; Haraldsson, Giroud, Fernandez-Pardo

We say: Nantes 0-2 Lille

Nantes spend too much time on the back foot in their games, and all of that running around should allow a frustrated Lille attack to be more decisive than we have recently seen.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email