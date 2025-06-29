Sports Mole previews Tuesday's pre-season friendly clash between FC Twente and Motherwell, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Twente and Motherwell will face off on Tuesday evening in a friendly match to begin their pre-season preparations for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Reds narrowly missed out on qualifying for European football last season after a 3-2 playoff final defeat to AZ Alkmaar, while the Steelmen finished eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

Match preview

FC Twente have consistently competed for a European place in the Eredivisie in recent seasons, finishing inside the top six places in each of the last four campaigns.

Despite that, the Reds have made it through the qualifying rounds and appeared in a major European tournament just once in that time, suffering a knockout playoff round exit to Bodo/Glimt from the Europa League in 2024-25.

Joseph Oosting's men will once again be absent from European competition in 2025-26 as the Reds suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the European playoff final in Eredivisie, squandering a 2-0 lead and conceding a heartbreaking 93rd-minute winner.

Now aiming to prepare for a campaign where Twente will be looking to climb into the automatic qualifying places in the Eredivisie, the Reds will take on Motherwell in their first pre-season friendly.

As for Motherwell, the Steelmen are aiming to get to grips with new manager Jens Berthel Askou’s tactical approach, as the former IFK Goteborg coach was appointed permanent boss following Michael Wimmer's surprising departure after the end of the campaign.

Wimmer had only been Motherwell manager since February 2025, and despite winning five of his 12 league games in charge, the German departed to join SSV Jahn Regensburg.

Askou will be looking for his players to learn his tactical style ahead of the new campaign, while the Danish coach will be hoping to lead Motherwell to their first top-half finish in the Scottish Premiership since a sixth-placed finish in 2021-22.

The Steelmen finished eighth in the 2024-25 pre-split campaign, narrowly missing out on a place in the top six by just two points, and Motherwell are expecting another difficult test for a top half finish next term.

FC Twente form (all competitions):

W W L L W L

Motherwell form (all competitions):

D W W L W D

Team News

Following FC Twente's disappointing defeat against AZ Alkmaar, Oosting may decide to name a similar team in this one to give his side the opportunity to secure a rebound victory.

Last season's star performer Sem Steijn netted 31 goals and registered eight assists across all competitions, but having finalised a move to Feyenoord, Arno Verschueren could start in attacking midfield.

As for Motherwell, talented youngster Lennon Miller has been heavily linked with a move away in the summer, but the midfielder could feature in this one with no deal yet materialised.

The Steelmen's first confirmed signing in the transfer window, Elliot Watt, could partner the youngster, with Andy Halliday making up the midfield three.

Elsewhere, as this is Berthel Askou's first match in charge of Motherwell, the remainder of the side is hard to predict, with several changes expected as the new boss becomes accustomed to his squad.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Tyton; Rooij, Hilgers, Bruns, Kuipers; Kjolo, Van den Belt; Rots, Verschueren, Vlap; Van Wolfswinkel

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Oxborough; Koutroumbis, O'Donnell, McGhee, Wilson; Halliday, Watt; Slattery, Miller, Sparrow; Ebiye

We say: FC Twente 3-1 Motherwell

Motherwell will be playing their first match under Berthel Askou, so teething problems are expected, and with FC Twente a consistent European battler, we believe the Dutch side will comfortably win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

