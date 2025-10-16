Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Motherwell and Falkirk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Eyeing a jump up to the top half of the Scottish Premiership, promoted Falkirk will travel to face a potentially vulnerable Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

The Well are hoping to get back on track after losing last time out, while the Bairns are looking for their first win in five matches this weekend.

Jens Berthel Askou's Motherwell kicked off their campaign with an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, extending their undefeated run in competitive fixtures from the end of 2024-25 to 14 matches.

However, while the Well's resilience has undoubtedly been impressive, this season's stretch only features one top-flight victory, meaning that they dropped more points than they gained during the first six league fixtures of 2025-26.

To make matters worse, Askou's side tasted defeat for the first time prior to the international break, when they were beaten 3-2 on the road by Celtic on October 5.

While losing against the Scottish champions was not an unexpected result, the manager will be frustrated by the fact that Apostolos Stamatelopoulos gave his team the lead with a brace either side of half time, only for them to concede twice beyond the hour mark, including a 92nd-minute winner.

In any case, Motherwell are now sixth in the table, where their tally of eight points has them just ahead of seventh-placed Hibernian and eighth-placed Rangers on goal difference.

Keen to avoid consecutive defeats for fear of turning their early-season draws into losses going forward, the hosts will take confidence from the fact that they have not lost at Fir Park since February, though they have only won one of their last five on their own turf.

Meanwhile, John McGlynn's Falkirk earned promotion to the top flight by winning the Scottish Championship in 2024-25, and they will be hoping to distance themselves from the foot of the table this weekend.

On October 5, the Bairns came from behind to take a point from a 1-1 draw with Rangers, courtesy of an equaliser from Leicester City loanee Henry Cartwright with less than 20 minutes to play.

However, much like their opponents' last result, that outcome came with a caveat - McGlynn's men have now won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions, losing four and drawing three.

Ahead of this weekend's intriguing face off, Falkirk are 10th in the division with six points, putting them two above bottom club Aberdeen, and only two behind Motherwell in the top half.

The visitors are the underdogs for Saturday's clash, but they may sense an opportunity to catch a typically resilient opponent off guard after they were beaten for the first time, and the Bairns will be bolstered by the fact that they secured their only triumph of the campaign so far away from home against Aberdeen in late August.

Team News

Motherwell have an extensive injury list to contend with this weekend that sees them down three strikers given that Eseosa Sule remains out with a thigh injury, Filip Stuparevic continues to work his way back from a cruciate ligament injury, and Zach Robinson is building fitness following an Achilles injury that has kept him out of action since November 2024.

In their absence, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos could start up top if he is ready after being taken off against Celtic, and considering the injuries to midfield options Sam Nicholson and Jordan McGhee, and doubts about the fitness of Tom Sparrow and Ibrahim Said, Elliot Watt, Lukas Fadinger and Oscar Priestman could line up in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, right-sided defender John Koutroumbis was also forced off against the champions, and if he is unable to take part, then Stephen O'Donnell should be on hand to take his place in the XI.

As for Falkirk, they are missing players in a variety of positions ahead of this clash, with the likes of goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon recovering from a hernia - though he could be back in contention soon - and centre-back Coll Donaldson out with a groin injury.

With that in mind, Lewis Neilson and Liam Henderson are likely to start at the heart of the visiting defence, protecting Scott Bain between the sticks.

Further forward, attacking midfielder Aidan Nesbitt is sidelined with a foot injury until late next month, left-winger Ethan Ross is out with an ankle injury, and midfielder Finn Yeats is a doubt with a foot injury, so expect to see Brad Spencer and Dylan Tait operate in a double pivot behind Ethan Williams, while Kyrell Wilson and Calvin Miller line up out wide.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, Gordon, McGinn, Longelo; Fadinger, Watt, Priestman; Maswanhise, Stamatelopoulos, Charles-Cook

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Neilson, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Tait; Wilson, Williams, Miller; Maclver

We say: Motherwell 1-1 Falkirk

Motherwell were unbeaten prior to their last match, but they are at risk of crumbling unless they can find a solid result this weekend.

Falkirk may sense a greater chance to take something from the match as a result, but they are unlikely to walk away with more than a point on Saturday.

