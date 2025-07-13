Preview: Milsami vs KuPS - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Milsami and KuPS, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Moldovan champions FC Milsami Orhei will welcome KuPS to the Complexul Sportiv Raional Orhei on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round tie.

The Finnish side hold a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg in Kuopio, and will be aiming to complete the job away from home, while Milsami look to overturn the deficit in front of their own fans.

The opening leg at the Kuopio Football Stadium last Tuesday was a closely fought affair, with KuPS edging it 1-0 thanks to a 73rd-minute goal from Otto Ruoppi.

The tie is still finely poised ahead of the return leg, and Milsami will be hoping to turn it around for an opportunity to reach the second qualifying round just like they did in their last appearance back in 2015-16.

However, the last time these sides met before Europe, in the second qualifying round of the 2022-23 UEFA Conference League, the Moldovan side suffered a 4-1 loss at home, an outcome that will spell doom for them again.

The Red Eagles, who returned to Champions League after winning the 2024 Moldovan Super Liga, will be hoping to avoid three consecutive defeats, having lost 2-1 at home to Sheriff Tiraspol in the league prior to last Tuesday’s affair.

In two home matches played this season, Milsami have lost one and won the other, with both coming in the Moldovan top flight.

KuPS are in great form, having gone unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, and will look to press home their advantage on Tuesday.

With the 2025 domestic season fully in motion, Jarkko Wiss’s side are currently second in the Finnish top flight and have been consistent both at home and away, giving them an edge in terms of rhythm and match sharpness.

KuPS have lost just one of their last six games on the road across all competitions, recording two draws and three wins, one of which was a penalty shoot-out victory over Haka in the domestic cup.

Having won the 2024 Veikkausliiga champions, the visitors earned a return to the Champions League qualifying for the first time since the 2020-21 season, and will be hoping to go all the way to the group stage for the first time ever.

Milsami maintain a fully-fit squad after the first leg and will hope to stage a comeback with Kabamba Kalabatama looking to lead the charge in attack.

Danny Lupano and Vasile Jardan started as the centre-back pairing last Tuesday, with Christopher Nwaeze stepping up to play in the defensive-midfield role, and it is expected to be the same again.

KuPS have no injury concerns and are expected to stick with the same starting XI that won the first leg.

Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba has been in fine form this season with five goals in the league, but he is expected to start wide again like he did in the first leg, while Agon Sadiku leads the line.

Timbur; Asmelash, Jardan, Lupano, Takyi; Nwaeze; Lisu, Yoda, Khali, Ginsari; Kalabatama

Kreidl; Savolainen, Cisse, Miettinen, Antwi; Arifi, Oksanen; Pennanen, Ruoppi, Luyeye-Lutumba; Sadiku

We say: Milsami 1-1 KuPS

Milsami have never won this fixture in three attempts and we believe the situation will remain the same, as KuPS appear to have better sharpness and greater momentum due to playing more games this season.

