Preview: KuPS vs. Milsami - prediction, team news, lineups

Finnish champions KuPS will host Moldovan title holders Milsami at Kuopion Keskuskentta on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League first-round qualifier.

Both clubs begin their European journeys with the ambition of reaching the group stages of the continent’s top club competition.

Match preview

KuPS were crowned 2024 Veikkausliiga champions, ending a four-year wait for the title and earning a return to Champions League qualifying for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

With the 2025 domestic season already underway, the Yellow-Blacks have maintained their momentum, and they currently lead the Finnish top flight with 29 points from 15 matches, one point ahead of second-placed Ilves, who have a game in hand.

After a brief dip in form in June, where they lost two league matches in a row, Jarkko Wiss’s side have bounced back, going unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, including two league wins, a draw and a penalty shootout victory over Haka in the Finnish Cup.

KuPS have been particularly sharp in attack, scoring 12 goals in those four games, though half of those came in a convincing 6-2 league win over Gnistan, underlining their threat going forward ahead of Tuesday’s encounter.

These sides have met before in Europe, clashing in the second qualifying round of the 2022-23 Conference League, with KuPS coming out on top 6-3 on aggregate.

Milsami had managed to hold the Finns to a 2-2 draw away but suffered a 4-1 loss at home.

The Moldovan champions will be looking to build on that previous away result while aiming to avoid a repeat of their second-leg collapse.

This is Milsami’s first appearance in the Champions League qualifiers since the 2015-16 season, when they reached the third qualifying round before losing 4-0 on aggregate to the Albanian side Skenderbeu.

The Red Eagles return to Europe’s elite stage after winning the 2024 Moldovan Super Liga, claiming their second-ever league title a full 10 years after their first.

However, they travel to Finland following a 2-1 home defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol, which ended a two-match winning streak and left them three points off the top of the table.

Team News

KuPS have no injury concerns and are expected to stick with the same starting XI that drew 2-2 with AC Oulu last time out.

Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba, who has scored five league goals so far this season, will be the one to watch again, as he is set to lead the line alongside Agon Sadiku in a front two.

Milsami also have a fully fit squad available, giving their manager plenty of options heading into this fixture.

Nigerian defender Christopher Nwaeze – on loan from Zorya – was sent off in the recent league defeat but remains eligible to play in Europe, and he is likely to start at centre-back alongside fellow Nigerian Oladotun Olatunde-Matthew.

KuPS possible starting lineup:

Hakala; Armah, Lotjonen, Miettinen, Hamalainen; Salo, Arifi, Voutilainen, Pennanen; Luyeye-Lutumba, Sadiku

Milsami possible starting lineup:

Timbur; Jardan, Olatunde-Matthew, Nwaeze, Takyi; Lisu, Yoda; Khali, Ginsari, Chele; London

We say: KuPS 2-1 Milsami

Milsami have largely struggled on their travels this season, managing just one win in their last five away outings across all competitions, while KuPS have been strong at home, winning seven of their last nine matches.

With no clear edge in terms of squad strength for the visitors, we are backing a home victory.

