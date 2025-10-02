[monks data]
Millwall logo
Championship
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
West Brom logo

Millwall
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Preview: Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Millwall vs West Brom - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to bounce back following a heavy defeat earlier in the week, Millwall welcome West Bromwich Albion to The Den on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The Lions were smashed on home soil by in-form Coventry City last time out, whilst the Baggies picked up a solid victory on their respective travels.


Match preview

Following a promising three-game unbeaten run in the Championship which yielded five points, Millwall were shown the various levels on display in the division on Wednesday night, when they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at The Den against Coventry.

After hitting promotion contenders Birmingham City for three the previous weekend, Frank Lampard's Sky Blues proved too strong for the Lions in the capital last time out, with goals from Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Ellis Simms - as well as a Haji Wright brace - securing a comfortable win for the visitors.

Enduring their third defeat of the second-tier season earlier in the week at the hands of promotion-chasing Coventry, Alex Neil's troops have slumped down to 12th in the Championship rankings ahead of this weekend's clash with West Brom, two points from the playoffs.

Finding the net on just six occasions across eight league matches so far this term, only bottom side Sheffield United (three) have scored fewer goals than Millwall in the 24-team division, highlighting that the Lions need the likes of Mihailo Ivanovic to begin firing.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Ryan Mason in August 2025.

After giving up a last-minute goal at The Hawthorns to Leicester City last Friday night, West Bromwich Albion learnt their lesson and collected three points at Carrow Road on Wednesday, when the Baggies held on brilliantly in the second half to snatch maximum points off Norwich City.

Returning to the starting XI of the Baggies for the first time since a serious knee injury at the beginning of the calendar year, Josh Maja found the net in the opening 20 minutes for the visitors, with the former Fulham man set to battle Norwegian Aune Heggebo for the central-striking role.

After commencing their October schedule with an impressive away triumph, Ryan Mason's men have moved themselves up the Championship standings and currently occupying fourth spot, only four points behind Rob Edwards's league-leading Middlesbrough.

Influential in both of Albion's goals during the past two matches, Aston Villa loanee Samuel Iling-Junior has made a mightily-impressive start to life at The Hawthorns, with the winger bringing pure running power that West Brom missed in attack during the early weeks of the campaign.

Millwall Championship form:

W L D W D L

Millwall form (all competitions):

L D L W D L

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

D W L L D W

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

D W L L D W


Team News

West Bromwich Albion striker Aune Heggebo on September 26, 2025

Millwall are without the services of a first-choice option in midfield, with Belgian Casper de Norre picking up a muscular injury in late August.

The Lions were extremely excited about the summer arrival of Alfie Doughty from Luton Town, although the creative full-back has been limited to just two Championship appearances owing to a hamstring strain.

West Brom could be without the services of Charlie Taylor this weekend, with the Southampton loanee forced off because of a knock at Carrow Road on Wednesday.

As a result, Callum Styles is preparing to return to the starting XI for the Baggies, who are still waiting for a number of star attackers to make their comebacks from injury.

Both Daryl Dike (thigh) and Tammer Bany (muscle) are yet to feature in the 2025-26 Championship for Mason's promotion chasers.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Benda; Harding, Crama, Cooper, Bryan; Emakhu, Mitchell, Mazou-Sacko, Neghli; Azeez, Ivanovic

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Gilchrist, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Molumby, Collyer; Johnston, Price, Iling-Junior; Maja


SM words green background

We say: Millwall 1-1 West Bromwich Albion


 

West Brom had to work extremely hard in the second half at Norwich to keep the hosts at bay, and that could impact the Baggies' energy levels at The Den this weekend.

Millwall cannot afford another humiliating home defeat after their Coventry disaster, with the Lions good enough to collect a point this time around.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582811:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6753:
Written by
Carter White
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Aune Heggebo Josh Maja Ryan Mason Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!