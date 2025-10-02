Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to bounce back following a heavy defeat earlier in the week, Millwall welcome West Bromwich Albion to The Den on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The Lions were smashed on home soil by in-form Coventry City last time out, whilst the Baggies picked up a solid victory on their respective travels.

Match preview

Following a promising three-game unbeaten run in the Championship which yielded five points, Millwall were shown the various levels on display in the division on Wednesday night, when they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at The Den against Coventry.

After hitting promotion contenders Birmingham City for three the previous weekend, Frank Lampard's Sky Blues proved too strong for the Lions in the capital last time out, with goals from Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Ellis Simms - as well as a Haji Wright brace - securing a comfortable win for the visitors.

Enduring their third defeat of the second-tier season earlier in the week at the hands of promotion-chasing Coventry, Alex Neil's troops have slumped down to 12th in the Championship rankings ahead of this weekend's clash with West Brom, two points from the playoffs.

Finding the net on just six occasions across eight league matches so far this term, only bottom side Sheffield United (three) have scored fewer goals than Millwall in the 24-team division, highlighting that the Lions need the likes of Mihailo Ivanovic to begin firing.

After giving up a last-minute goal at The Hawthorns to Leicester City last Friday night, West Bromwich Albion learnt their lesson and collected three points at Carrow Road on Wednesday, when the Baggies held on brilliantly in the second half to snatch maximum points off Norwich City.

Returning to the starting XI of the Baggies for the first time since a serious knee injury at the beginning of the calendar year, Josh Maja found the net in the opening 20 minutes for the visitors, with the former Fulham man set to battle Norwegian Aune Heggebo for the central-striking role.

After commencing their October schedule with an impressive away triumph, Ryan Mason's men have moved themselves up the Championship standings and currently occupying fourth spot, only four points behind Rob Edwards's league-leading Middlesbrough.

Influential in both of Albion's goals during the past two matches, Aston Villa loanee Samuel Iling-Junior has made a mightily-impressive start to life at The Hawthorns, with the winger bringing pure running power that West Brom missed in attack during the early weeks of the campaign.

Millwall Championship form:

W L D W D L

Millwall form (all competitions):

L D L W D L

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

D W L L D W

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

D W L L D W

Team News

Millwall are without the services of a first-choice option in midfield, with Belgian Casper de Norre picking up a muscular injury in late August.

The Lions were extremely excited about the summer arrival of Alfie Doughty from Luton Town, although the creative full-back has been limited to just two Championship appearances owing to a hamstring strain.

West Brom could be without the services of Charlie Taylor this weekend, with the Southampton loanee forced off because of a knock at Carrow Road on Wednesday.

As a result, Callum Styles is preparing to return to the starting XI for the Baggies, who are still waiting for a number of star attackers to make their comebacks from injury.

Both Daryl Dike (thigh) and Tammer Bany (muscle) are yet to feature in the 2025-26 Championship for Mason's promotion chasers.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Benda; Harding, Crama, Cooper, Bryan; Emakhu, Mitchell, Mazou-Sacko, Neghli; Azeez, Ivanovic

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Gilchrist, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Molumby, Collyer; Johnston, Price, Iling-Junior; Maja

We say: Millwall 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom had to work extremely hard in the second half at Norwich to keep the hosts at bay, and that could impact the Baggies' energy levels at The Den this weekend.

Millwall cannot afford another humiliating home defeat after their Coventry disaster, with the Lions good enough to collect a point this time around.

