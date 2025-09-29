Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Championship clash between Millwall and Coventry City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Coventry City make the trip to Millwall on Wednesday evening looking for the victory that would see them remain in second position in the Championship table.

Despite sitting eight places adrift of the Sky Blues in 10th, Millwall are just two points behind Frank Lampard's side ahead of the fixture at The Den.

Match preview

After three successive draws in the Championship and no win from four games in all competitions, Frank Lampard would have felt slightly discouraged ahead of the West Midlands derby with Birmingham last weekend.

However, helped by a first-half dismissal for Blues defender Jack Robinson, Coventry were able to cruise to a 3-0 victory against Blues that has kick-started their promotion bid.

Although Coventry had not fallen off the pace, extending their unbeaten league record to seven games with a maximum return has catapulted Lampard's side into second position, albeit four points adrift of leaders Middlesbrough.

Despite failing to score in two second-tier matches, Coventry boast the best attacking record in the division with 18 goals, 11 of which have come at their home ground.

On away territory, five points have been accumulated from three games at Derby County, Oxford United and Leicester City, Victor Torp and Haji Wright netting just two goals apiece during that triple-header.

Meanwhile, Millwall appear to be on an upward trajectory having collected four points from games against Watford and Swansea City.

In three of their last four matches, Millwall have come from behind to avoid defeat across 90 minutes, something Alex Neil will undoubtedly take pride and encouragement from.

Nevertheless, Millwall have scored just six times in seven Championship fixtures, the joint-19th best attacking return in the division with only Camiel Neghli netting more than once.

Defensively, though, the East Londoners have conceded just eight times, three of which came in the same game versus Middlesbrough on August 16.

These two teams met at The Den as recently as August 26, Millwall prevailing by a 2-1 scoreline on that occasion, and it ended a five-game winless streak against Coventry in the process.

Millwall Championship form:

L W L D W D

Millwall form (all competitions):

W L D D W D

Coventry City Championship form:

W W D D D W

Coventry City form (all competitions):

W L D D D W

Team News

Neil must decide whether to stick to a 4-4-1-1 formation in the hope of restricting an attack-minded Coventry side or revert back to a 4-2-3-1.

Neghli and Mihailo Ivanovic are both options to come into the team, Thierno Ballo and Will Smallbone seemingly both at risk of dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Luke Cundle is pushing for a return to the squad after injury, but the midfielder would likely only be select among the replacements at best.

Meanwhile, Lampard could select the same Coventry XI from the Birmingham game given that he has the luxury of resting players during the closing stages.

As a result, Ellis Simms will need to remain patient on the substitutes' bench, as will Jamie Allen who is playing second fiddle to Josh Eccles in the number 10 role.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden is expected to kept in reserve for the time being having only recently returned from injury.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Benda; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Bryan; Emakhu, Luongo, Mazou-Sacko, Neghli; Smallbone; Coburn

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Eccles, Thomas-Asante; Wright

We say: Millwall 1-2 Coventry City

Given the close proximity of these two teams in the Championship table, this has all the makings of a highly-competitive fixture. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore Coventry's unbeaten and goalscoring records, leading us to predict three points for the Sky Blues.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email