Preview: Mexico vs Honduras - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's CONCACAF Gold Cup clash between Mexico and Honduras, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

One step away from a place in the final, Mexico and Honduras will meet in California on Wednesday, as both seek to extend their adventure in this year's Gold Cup.

Unbeaten so far, El Tri are ultimately aiming to defend their crown as CONCACAF's top team; meanwhile, Honduras have beaten the odds to reach the last four for the first time in 12 years.

Match preview

After booking their place in the knockout phase by topping Group A, reigning champions Mexico were faced with Saudi Arabia in their quarter-final contest.

Dominant throughout, El Tri sent the Gold Cup's guests packing, firing in 14 shots compared to just one from the Asian invitees - though it took 49 minutes to make a breakthrough at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

Early in the second half, Alexis Vega scored at the second attempt after seeing his initial shot saved; later, with time running out, substitute Mateo Chavez had his cross converted by unfortunate Saudi defender Abdullah Madu.

Javier Aguirre’s side - who began their title defence with a 3-2 win over Dominican Republic, followed by a 2-0 success against Suriname and a goalless draw with Costa Rica - are now closing in on a fourth straight continental final.

Semi-finalists in 10 consecutive editions, Mexico are always expected to reach the Gold Cup decider, and many pundits make them favourites to prevail in Texas next weekend.

So, nothing other than victory will do on Wednesday evening, when the winner will progress to meet either Guatemala or El Tri's old foes USA.

While Honduras are clear outsiders, in four CONCACAF Nations League meetings with Mexico over the past couple of years there have been two home wins apiece.

This time, they will meet the Mexicans on neutral turf, having progressed to the Gold Cup's final four for the first time since 2013.

Reinaldo Rueda’s team have bounced back strongly after suffering a 6-0 defeat to Canada in Vancouver, going on to beat El Salvador 2-0 and Curacao 2-1 en route to the knockout phase.

Then, after trailing to quarter-final opponents Panama for most of the second half, Los Catrachos netted an 82nd-minute equaliser, as Carlos Pineda's attempt deflected off teammate Anthony Lozano and into the net.

Ultimately, it came down to a penalty shootout, in which Pineda coolly dispatched the winner, making it 5-4 to Honduras after Lozano had heightened the stakes by missing their fourth kick.

Having either exited at the group stage or in the quarter-finals over the last five Gold Cups, Rueda's side have already exceeded expectations, so they will now play the role of underdogs against mighty Mexico.

Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup form: W W D W

Mexico form (all competitions): L W W W D W

Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup form: L W W W

Honduras form (all competitions): W W L W W W

Team News

After serving a suspension against Saudi Arabia, Mexico centre-back Cesar Montes can return on Wednesday, when he will aim to add another goal to his impressive tally of three so far.

However, Luis Chavez tore his right ACL just before the quarter-finals and has been sent home for further treatment; Hirving Lozano and Henry Martin are already absent, having withdrawn from the squad through injury.

With Montes now back in the fold, key man Edson Alvarez should shift forward from defence, joining Marcel Ruiz and Erik Lira in midfield; Fulham forward Raul Jimenez leads El Tri's attack.

Since a six-goal thrashing in the opening game, Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda has preferred Jorge Benguche to captain Anthony Lozano as his central striker.

Currently at Liga MX club Santos Laguna, Lozano will be keen to regain his place and find the net against familiar opponents.

Celtic winger Luis Palma has played a peripheral role so far, mostly appearing as a substitute, but he did score twice when Los Catrachos defeated Mexico in November's Nations League fixture.

Mexico possible starting lineup: Malagon; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Alvarez, Ruiz; Alvarado, Jimenez, Vega

Honduras possible starting lineup: Menjivar; Crisanto, Maldonado, Martinez, Rosales; Arriaga, Flores; Rodriguez, Alvarez, Quioto; Benguche

We say: Mexico 3-0 Honduras

Mexico can live up to their tag as tournament favourites, cruising through another round to make the Gold Cup final again.

With a squad that runs deep, the 2023 champions should have far too much firepower for a Honduras side that shipped six goals to Canada.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email