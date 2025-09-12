Preview: Metz vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Metz and Angers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Metz welcome Angers to the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday in a Ligue 1 clash between two sides eager to establish rhythm in the early stages of the campaign.

This encounter is about turning home strength into consistent results, while the visitors travel with the hope of extending their resilient but often cautious displays.

Match preview

Metz’s recent months have stumbled through inconsistency. In their last six fixtures, the hosts have only managed two victories, coupled with a draw and three defeats.

The major concern has been their lack of offensive punch, with just 0.83 goals per game, while at the other end, their back line has been breached at a rate of 1.5.

Their last five outings have yielded just one win, including three straight losses in which they conceded an average of 2.33 goals per match.

The attacking spark remains muted despite a respectable average of 51% possession across games.

Their longer-term record offers a clearer picture: 55% of their last 20 home league matches have ended in victory, averaging nearly two goals scored per game and conceding fewer than one.

They have avoided defeat in 18 of those contests, a statistic that underlines just how difficult it is to beat them in front of their fans.

Yet, these broader numbers contrast sharply with Metz’s more recent dip, as they have gone winless in seven of their last 10 across competitions and have developed a tendency toward stalemates, drawing half of their last six at home.

That inability to turn control into wins is a pattern they must address if they want to re-establish themselves as a consistent Ligue 1 outfit.

Alexandre Dujeux's men arrive in slightly better spirits. Three wins from their last six outings, alongside one draw and two defeats, suggest they are beginning to forge some identity.

They share Metz’s modest return of 0.83 goals scored per game, but their strength lies in defence, where they have conceded the same figure; a testament to their organisation.

Their shooting efficiency, however, leaves room for growth, averaging just 2.5 shots on target per match.

On their travels, Angers’ problems become clear. They have lost just under 50% of their last 22 away fixtures in all competitions and remain winless in six of their last seven on the road.

That run includes scoring only 0.33 goals per match across their last three away outings, while conceding at least once per game. Their inability to carry home solidity into away settings remains the biggest obstacle to progress.

Their average scoring rate across that sample sits at 0.86 goals per game, not enough to consistently hurt opponents, especially those with reliable home foundations like Metz.

Metz Ligue 1 form:

L L L

Angers Ligue 1 form:

W L D

Team News

Metz are still unable to call on Joel Asoro and Fode Ballo-Toure due to injury, with coach Stephane Le Mignan expected to maintain his preference for a 4-2-3-1 system.

Idrissa Gueye remains key to their attacking play, but the midfield will once again rely heavily on Benjamin Stambouli and Boubacar Traore.

For Angers, Yassin Belkhdim and Louis Mouton both returned from suspension in the 1-1 draw with Rennes and are available again.

However, Mouton picked up an injury setback that may see him miss this fixture. Dujeux is likely to return to his tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 shape to keep the team balanced despite these absences.

Metz possible XI:

Fischer; Kouao, Yegbe, Gbamin, Colin; Tsitaishvili, Traore, Stambouli, Abuashvili; Gueye, Hein

Angers possible XI:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort; Raolisoa, Capelle, Courcoul, Belkebla, Allevinah; Peter, Cherif

We say: Metz 1-1 Angers

The weight of history at Saint-Symphorien favours Metz, who boast one of the more robust home records in French football over the past two seasons.

Angers, by contrast, look slightly sharper defensively but remain burdened by a poor away record that leaves them vulnerable on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Toyosi Afolayan Written by

