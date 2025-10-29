Napoli are reportedly preparing to make a fresh offer for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo during the January transfer window.

Napoli are reportedly preparing to make a fresh offer for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo during the January transfer window, having failed with a move for the Englishman over the summer.

Mainoo asked to leave Old Trafford on loan in the latter stages of the summer market, but his request was rejected, with Man United viewing him as an important squad member.

The 20-year-old has made eight appearances for Man United this season, but he has only started once, while all seven of his Premier League outings have come off the bench.

Mainoo is seemingly in direct competition with Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes for a spot in the side, making it incredibly difficult for him to break into Ruben Amorim's first XI.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli will 'try again' for Mainoo in January, and the Englishman is said to be open to making the move to the Italian champions in the winter market.

Napoli 'planning' fresh move for Man United's Mainoo

Napoli have a strong relationship with Man United, signing Scott McTominay from the Red Devils in the summer of 2024, while Rasmus Hojlund switched between the two clubs in the recent window.

Hojlund is technically on loan at Napoli, but the move will become permanent next summer.

Napoli have lost Kevin De Bruyne to a long-term thigh injury, while Stanislav Lobotka is struggling with fitness problems; Frank Zambo Anguissa is also set to be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon in January, so a new midfielder is viewed as a priority for the Serie A side, who have declared it an 'emergency' situation.

Mainoo needs regular football in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign to be considered for a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Will Man United let Kobbie Mainoo leave in January?

Man United head coach Amorim recently said that Mainoo would not be allowed to leave in January.

"I also know that in our club everything is a lot of noise. You have to have news. Players are not playing. They want to play," Amorim told reporters.

"There's a World Cup. There are agents that listen to the players talking all the time. So I understand that, but they are our players and we need everyone to have a good season.

"I believe a lot in Kobbie, but some of you think that Kobbie Mainoo is already done (the finished article). I think he can do so much better, he can improve in a lot."

Man United have a reduced fixture list, but Amorim is wary of being caught out with a long-term midfield injury, so it is tough to imagine Mainoo being allowed to leave in January, but there is seemingly a serious chance of the youngster departing during next summer's transfer window.