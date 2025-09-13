Manchester United reportedly join Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old has quickly developed a reputation as one of England's promising midfielders since he joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Wharton has largely impressed in his 49 competitive appearances for Eagles, leading to speculation over a potential move away from Selhurst Park.

Premier League champions Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid have both been mentioned as possible suitors for the Englishman.

Man United join Wharton race

According to Caught Offside, Man United are also showing a keen interest in prising Wharton away from Oliver Glasner's side.

Man United have placed Wharton 'high up' on their transfer shortlist, with head coach Ruben Amorim said to be a huge admirer of the Palace midfielder.

The Eagles would have demanded around £100m to part ways with Wharton in the recent transfer window, but they could slash their asking price in the January market.

The report claims that Wharton could depart for a fee in the region of £60m in the middle of the season, although there may be some question marks surrounding that figure, considering the player is under contract until the summer of 2029.

Why are Man United eyeing Wharton swoop?

Man United were fairly active in the summer transfer market, recruiting Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon.

However, they failed in their quest to strengthen their midfield options despite being heavily linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils could revisit their pursuit of Baleba in the winter window, although Brighton's valuation could hamper their hopes of signing the 21-year-old.

Man United may view Wharton as a high-quality alternative as they look to add to their midfield options, which currently include Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.