Liverpool are reportedly ahead in the race to sign a Premier League midfielder despite interest from Real Madrid, with a price emerging for the star.

Liverpool are the preferred destination of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton despite interest from Real Madrid, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will continue their quest to retain their Premier League crown on Sunday against Burnley, with the champions hoping to remain the only team with a perfect top-flight record after four games.

Boss Arne Slot will be expected to claim three points given he was boosted by the arrival of players totalling more than £400m in the summer transfer window, with an emphasis on strengthening in defence and attack.

No additions were made in the middle of the pitch, and there are fears that midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could be overused

DaveOCKOP.com reports that Palace's Wharton prefers a move to Anfield over other suitors at this stage, and a January switch has not been ruled out despite the fact he could cost more than £60m.







Why Liverpool need to sign a midfielder to help Ryan Gravenberch

The Reds almost secured the signature of defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi in 2024, but the Spaniard's decision to stay in La Liga for the 2024-25 season led to Slot using Gravenberch as a number six.

The 23-year-old excelled in 2024-25, helping Liverpool win the Premier League title despite playing in a relatively unfamiliar role, though he did find it difficult ti maintain his form towards the end of the campaign.

Gravenberch has displayed immense ability to receive the ball under pressure, but the Dutchman can at times struggle to play progressively forward.

After losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the summer, Liverpool will need to find ways of progressing the ball in deeper areas of the pitch, and Wharton's passing qualities would make him a useful addition at the base of midfield.

The potential addition of the Palace man would not necessarily lead to the removal of Gravenberch from the first team as he could be used alongside Wharton, where he may be able to showcase more of his natural abilities as a number eight.

Crystal Palace connection: Why Arne Slot could sign more former Eagles stars

Liverpool will almost certainly return in the next summer transfer window for Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who will be available to for free after his contract expires.

Guehi may not be the only player with a Palace connection that the Merseysiders turn to given they will likely have to replace Mohamed Salah in the next two seasons.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is sure to be a leading candidate to replace the Egyptian, especially if rumours of a release clause are to believed.

It may be difficult to convince the forward to leave Bayern, but Liverpool have demonstrated with signings like Alexander Isak that they are able to attract the biggest stars in the world.