Manchester United are hoping for an improved season next term, and a report claims that they have brought a major talent to the club.

Manchester United have signed 15 year old centre-back Harley Emsden James from Southampton after the Premier League approved the transfer.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has implemented a series of cost-cutting measures during his tenure at Old Trafford, and his desire for frugal spending has seen the club focus on bringing in younger talents.

The likes of Sekou Kone (19), Ayden Heaven (18), Patrick Dorgu (20) and Leny Yoro (19) have been brought to the club, with the billionaire investor hoping to develop the talents into first-team stars.

Diego Leon was signed from Cerro Porteno, and the 18-year-old centre-back could be seen as a long-term partner for Yoro.

United have also secured the signature of Harley Emsden James according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the defender was closely monitored for more than a year and that the Red Devils see him as a major talent.

Are United too slow on first-team additions?

While it is hard to criticise the club for taking a proactive approach to securing their future, there are concerns that they have not focused enough on the team's immediate future.

United boss Ruben Amorim has only been afforded one first-team addition so far this summer in the form of attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha, and it is hard to see the forward making much of a difference by himself.

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford, but negotiations have seemingly progressed little despite the player making clear that United is his preferred destination.

The Red Devils ended the 2024-25 season without a trophy and finished in 15th place in the Premier League, ending the campaign with their lowest ever points total (42) in the history of the competition.

Amorim will be under significant pressure to oversee a revival, with many supporters expecting that the Portuguese coach qualify for Europe at minimum.

However, the United boss may not be able to deliver upon expectations unless the club provide him with more first-team additions.